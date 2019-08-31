1869: A male patron knocked over a glass of water belonging to a female patron, touching off a near riot at the Comique, a music hall in Lincoln.
1879: The horticultural society of Otoe County sent its entire exhibit to the State Fair in Lincoln.
1889: The second term of Nebraska Wesleyan University opened with what was described as a very promising enrollment.
1899: Moving the Box Butte County courthouse from Hemingford to Alliance turned out to be a big job. The two-story building was moved on railroad cars 20 miles in 21 hours.
1909: Many people were admiring an unfamiliar species of tree on the University of Nebraska campus. It was an ailanthus, native to China and Japan and commonly planted in the eastern United States because it was capable of thriving in smoky atmospheres adjoining industrial centers.
1919: State officials received word that 5,300 tons of cane sugar and 100,000 bags of beet sugar would be consigned from the south and west to Nebraska to relieve the sugar shortage.
1929: The Havelock City Council had a stormy session during which the mayor and city attorney were asked to resign. The chief of police had been discharged before the council session.
1939: One-hundred and fifty men were added to the workforce in the Burlington's Havelock shops, bringing to 700 the number employed there by the railroad.
1949: A 160,000-bushel Beatrice elevator and its contents were destroyed by fire. Loss was estimated at $500,000.
1959: Gov. Ralph Brooks participated in patrolling Nebraska highways with members of the State Highway Patrol over the Labor Day weekend. Brooks was so impressed with two helicopters borrowed from the Nebraska Air National Guard that he proposed obtaining helicopters for full-time patrol use.
1969: The Lincoln City Council took advantage of authority given it by the 1969 Legislature and imposed a one-half percent sales-use tax in the city. Omaha already had adopted a similar tax. Kenneth Gritz, 25, of Lincoln was killed when his car went out of control and crashed over a restraining rail during the State Fair auto races.
1979: Offutt Air Force Base began moving people and planes to the Lincoln Municipal Airport, which would be headquarters for about one-third of its operations for two months while the Offutt runway was being repaired. Burlington Northern's $47 million freight car-locomotive repair and maintenance center in Alliance was dedicated.
1989: A 24-year-old man was taken into custody for trespassing after he scaled a 185-foot-tall crane near 14th and O streets, shimmied down the boom's metal cable and then became ensnared in its looped end, dangling 60 feet from the ground.
1999: Nebraskans paid 12 times as much in state and local taxes as they did in 1950 - on average $190 a year in 1950 and $2,531 in 1996, the latest year available. But in 1950 there was no Interstate and few paved roads to maintain, no health care for poor families or disabled residents and no nursing home care for the elderly.