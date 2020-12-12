This Week In Nebraska History

1950: Lincoln Postmaster O.E. Jerner announced that all mail was again being accepted at the Lincoln post office following a 39-hour embargo on Christmas parcels brought about by a three-day wildcat strike by members of the Brotherhood of Railway trainmen.

1960: Lincoln grade school students continued to widen the gap between their reading achievement and the national average. The average sixth-grader in Lincoln was 1.7 years ahead of the U.S. norm.

1970: Christmas wishes for most Nebraska colleges included money to strengthen treasuries. Among those struggling were John F. Kennedy in Wahoo, John J. Pershing in Beatrice, Hiram Scott in Scottsbluff, York Junior College and McCook Junior College.

More than 800 citizens attended a State Board of Education hearing in Milford to discuss proposals for guidelines for public school sex education courses.

1980: Five Burlington Northern coal cars overturned, causing an estimated $80,000 damage to cars and tracks. The cars, each carrying 100 tons of coal, were part of a 52-car train bound for the Omaha Public Power District power plant in Nebraska City.

1990: The UNL Board of Regents received several proposals for expansion, including eastward expansion of the downtown campus and closing 16th and 17th streets, a new biological sciences building at 19th and Vine streets, a large classroom building east of Oldfather Hall, additions to Love Memorial Library and the Sheldon Memorial Art Gallery and a new road from Antelope Creek to Vine Street. Many of these proposals were adopted into the university's 10-year master plan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0