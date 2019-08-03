1869: Several people were injured when Union Pacific Express Train No. 4 crashed through a culvert east of Big Springs, demolishing the train except for the sleeping car. A rescue train from North Platte also was involved in an accident, resulting in injury to a brakeman.
1879: The Atchison & Nebraska Railroad reduced passenger rates from 5 cents a mile to 4 cents. Sunflowers and weeds grew so high along Lincoln sidewalks that people in good clothes could not get through without danger.
1889: Eastern newspapers referred to Nebraska floods as "second Noah floods." Twenty people were injured in an accident on the Burlington a few miles south of Lincoln.
1899: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents agreed to the contract for a new boiler house. Property owners on P Street refused to sign a petition for pavement unless assured that the district would be repaved with asphalt.
1909: The city of Lincoln considered buying an automobile for the Police Department. Supporters of the idea said the old-fashioned patrol wagon's rattle alarmed criminals and a quiet auto with rubber tires could sneak up on them without discovery.
1919: Nebraska's attorney general announced to the state Women's Suffrage Association that women could not vote in the primary elections to choose constitutional convention candidates.
1929: Lincoln theaters prepared to install equipment to show the new "talking" pictures.
1939: Farm Security Administration officials reported many applications for farm grants and said they expected grasshoppers and drought conditions would prompt several counties to seek an "emergency" rating.
1949: The Chicago and North Western Railroad asked the Interstate Commerce Commission to approve abandonment of its Scribner-Oakdale line, a battle that lasted for years.
1959: Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass., told Nebraska Democrats that he planned to enter the state's primary in 1960. A group headed by state Sen. Hans Jensen of Aurora formally asked Kennedy to enter the primary. (Kennedy went on to win nomination and election, and was assassinated in November 1963.)
1969: Walter W. White, publisher of The Lincoln Star for 24 years before his retirement in 1968, died. Swimming prowess drew attention to 9-month-old Katy Stromer of Scottsbluff. She had been swimming since she was 9 weeks old, said her mother, Mrs. Marvin Stromer, a swimming coach.
1979: Firth celebrated its centennial. Firth was in Gage County for a time before being included in Lancaster County.
1989: Work proceeded ahead of schedule on UNL's new Student Recreation Center. The project included renovation of the Old Coliseum into basketball courts and a track, re-opening the 60-year-old pool, adding a new weight room, student lounge, first-aid center, aerobics rooms and equipment rental. Previous UNL students coped with some of the poorest rec facilities in the Big Eight conference, while having some of the highest participation rates.
1999: SouthPointe Mall, a $50 million, 450,000-squarefoot outdoor shopping center at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, held its grand opening. Many of the nearly 30 stores were new to Lincoln, including Von Maur, Abercrombie & Fitch, the Gap and Old Navy. Although Nebraska ranked 36th in a study of the "new economy" - one based on technology and innovations rather than land, labor and machinery - new ideas were permeating all sectors of the economy. Examples included farmers planting genetically altered seeds and using satellite images to fertilize and irrigate crops and smalltown residents who used digital photography and the Internet to find customers and build a business.