This Week In Nebraska History

1940: Authoritative sources in Washington reported that the government had approved Omaha as the site for an assembly plant for the mass production of bombing planes for the United States and Great Britain. This was the beginning of the Martin bomber plant, which built two-engine B-26 "Marauder" medium bombers that were widely used on tactical missions during World War II.

1950: The Methodist Church in Aurora celebrated its 75th anniversary.

1960: Billy N was discharged as a "midshipgoat" in the Navy and was to be retired to Pioneers Park in Lincoln. He had spent four years in the service and was the Naval Academy's official mascot at the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

1970: The Grand Hotel, at the time the only hotel operating in Nebraska City, was destroyed by fire. Volunteer firemen from all over Nebraska and western Iowa fought the blaze.

1980: A zero-spending lid placed on local schools was a reason Nebraska City was not named an All-Nebraska city, according to local officials.

Friends of the Fremont Opera House completed restoration of the first floor and front of the building, which was constructed in 1888.