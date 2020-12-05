This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The Platte River, a barrier that divided Nebraska into north and south economic and political sections, was bridged at Columbus. The bridge, 1,716 feet long, rested on piers of Norway pine.
1880: The people of Omaha were highly excited over a grave robbery. Some people blamed the new medical institute in Omaha. A Lincoln newspaper commented: "The medical school can't get along without subjects for dissection, and if it is not possible to go through the cemetery of Council Bluffs ... Omaha ought to hang a man once in a while. Doubtless she could do this without much loss."
1890: The federal government approved allotment of funds for construction of a post office in Bethany Heights.
1900: William Jennings Bryan announced his determination to publish a weekly newspaper called The Commoner.
1910: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents vetoed a proposal to move the general colleges from the city campus to the agricultural campus.
1920: Several University of Nebraska sororities and fraternities pledged to withdraw their patronage from all hotels, dance halls and amusement places that were planning to raise rental and price rates.
1930: Fire destroyed the Nebraska Lumber and Millwork Company plant at 1010 N. 22nd St. A large quantity of stored lumber was considerably damaged.
1940: Authoritative sources in Washington reported that the government had approved Omaha as the site for an assembly plant for the mass production of bombing planes for the United States and Great Britain. This was the beginning of the Martin bomber plant, which built two-engine B-26 "Marauder" medium bombers that were widely used on tactical missions during World War II.
1950: The Methodist Church in Aurora celebrated its 75th anniversary.
1960: Billy N was discharged as a "midshipgoat" in the Navy and was to be retired to Pioneers Park in Lincoln. He had spent four years in the service and was the Naval Academy's official mascot at the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.
1970: The Grand Hotel, at the time the only hotel operating in Nebraska City, was destroyed by fire. Volunteer firemen from all over Nebraska and western Iowa fought the blaze.
1980: A zero-spending lid placed on local schools was a reason Nebraska City was not named an All-Nebraska city, according to local officials.
Friends of the Fremont Opera House completed restoration of the first floor and front of the building, which was constructed in 1888.
1990: Three Lincoln businessmen were indicted on felony charges in a probe into the Nebraska Open golf tournament at Pioneers Golf Course. The conspiracy apparently involved billing the city of Lincoln for expenses of the tournament.
Army Guardsman Pete Rose, 26, of Lincoln was killed when his military helicopter crashed near Cleveland, Texas. He was on his way to Houston, then the Persian Gulf.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!