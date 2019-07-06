1869: The Burlington Railroad crossed the Missouri River at Plattsmouth for the first time.
1879: Ten cars of iron for the new Lincoln & Northwestern railroad arrived. The report that the Union Pacific would build a line through Lincoln, connecting Valparaiso and Beatrice, aroused much interest.
1889: Thirty-five children were given shelter at Tabitha Home near Lincoln, although the building was not finished.
1899: Gov. William A. Poynter gave his first dinner in the newly purchased executive mansion. The War Department called for 10,000 volunteers for service in the Philippines.
1909: The State Banking Board adopted a rule forbidding bankers to make misleading statements in advertisements.
1919: Farmers in Nebraska's wheat belt were saying millers were reaping the benefits of the government guaranty.
1929: Floodwaters of the Nemaha River did several thousand dollars' worth of damage in the Auburn area.
1939: Lincolnites attended the formal opening of the newly enlarged and remodeled F.W. Woolworth Co.
1949: Lincoln Kiwanis Club members made plans to move and enlarge Camp Kiwanis at Milford.
1959: Nebraska's oldest resident, Mrs. Emma Davis, 112, died. She was born a slave on Dec. 25, 1847, in Waxahatchie, Texas, and came to Lincoln in 1947 to live with one of her sons.
1969: Nebraska became the first state to refuse to pass a state meat and poultry inspection law when the Legislature killed a proposed wholesome meat act, 20-17. The Legislature in effect told the U.S. Agriculture Department to assume the job of policing slaughterhouses and packing plants involved in intrastate commerce.
1979: Hail, wind and tornadoes caused more than $43 million in damage on farms in 23 Nebraska counties, according to the state Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
1989: After 101 years of being housed in a Cambridge, Mass., museum, a sacred pole was returned to the Omaha Tribe. The pole had been placed in the Peabody museum by Harvard anthropologist Alice Fletcher, who believed the tribe was disintegrating and that the relic should be placed in safekeeping.
1999: Too many acres, too many bushels - that explained some of the worst wheat prices of the 1990s. A bushel was dipping dangerously close to $2, a price it hadn't seen since the 1970s. The same reasons for a nose dive in net farm income the year before remained: stagnant exports, big grain supplies, stiff worldwide competition for customers.