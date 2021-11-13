This Week In Nebraska History

1961: A six-engine B47 jet crashed on takeoff at the Lincoln Air Force base, killing four crew members.

1971: Mr. and Mrs. Lea Fairley and their three children of rural Fairbury were the Sunday Journal and Star's Nebraska Honor Farm Family.

1981: The Brownville United Methodist Church, which had the longest record of continuous service of any congregation in Nebraska, observed its 125th anniversary.

Migrating south for the winter, an estimated 150,000 snow geese were resting at DeSoto National Wildlife east of Blair, with tens of thousands of ducks, other species of geese and a few eagles, authorities said.

1991: Democratic presidential hopeful Bob Kerrey apologized for repeating an off-color joke about lesbians in a quiet conversation with fellow candidate Bill Clinton. The joke was apparently picked up by a C-SPAN microphone at a roast for Rep. Dick Swett, D-N.H.

A Christmas blessing originally banned from Salvation Army advertising on the city's bus system, StarTran, was restored after questioning from the Lincoln Journal. The phrase, "God Bless You," had been banned because StarTran's general manager felt that it implied they were "favoring one particular religious outlook over another."

