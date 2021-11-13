This Week In Nebraska History

1871: Townspeople remarked that Lancaster County was no longer considered "far west," losing that title as the frontier advanced.
1881: A group of Lincoln merchants agreed to close stores at 6 p.m., except on Saturdays.
1891: Fire razed the Oat Meal Mills in Beatrice. At Lexington a $100,000 fire destroyed several buildings, including the opera house.
1901: The Traction Co. began to distribute steam through underground pipes to heat downtown Lincoln buildings.
1911: Six carpenters and helpers were severely injured in a 20-foot fall when part of Armour & Co.'s Ashland ice plant collapsed.
1921: Chiropractic practitioners in the state launched a campaign to prosecute unlicensed osteopaths, chiropractors and physicians.
1931: Amoss W.W. Woodcock, national director of the forces defending federal prohibition laws against alcoholic beverages, and a field man were going to investigate "general complaints" in Nebraska.
1941: Nebraska's 73,600 contracts led all sites in the federal crop insurance signup.
1951: Terri Lee Inc., a Lincoln firm headed by Violet Gradwohl, employed 190 people for day and night shifts to manufacture dolls in a plant at 2010 O St. The company, which had grown in five years from a one-room plant and 10 employees, was marketing 3,000 dolls a week.
1961: A six-engine B47 jet crashed on takeoff at the Lincoln Air Force base, killing four crew members.
1971: Mr. and Mrs. Lea Fairley and their three children of rural Fairbury were the Sunday Journal and Star's Nebraska Honor Farm Family.
1981: The Brownville United Methodist Church, which had the longest record of continuous service of any congregation in Nebraska, observed its 125th anniversary.
Migrating south for the winter, an estimated 150,000 snow geese were resting at DeSoto National Wildlife east of Blair, with tens of thousands of ducks, other species of geese and a few eagles, authorities said.
1991: Democratic presidential hopeful Bob Kerrey apologized for repeating an off-color joke about lesbians in a quiet conversation with fellow candidate Bill Clinton. The joke was apparently picked up by a C-SPAN microphone at a roast for Rep. Dick Swett, D-N.H.
A Christmas blessing originally banned from Salvation Army advertising on the city's bus system, StarTran, was restored after questioning from the Lincoln Journal. The phrase, "God Bless You," had been banned because StarTran's general manager felt that it implied they were "favoring one particular religious outlook over another."