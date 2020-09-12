This Week In Nebraska History

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1870: Forty-one pairs of twins were reported living in Lancaster County.

1880: The Union Pacific Railroad advertised that it would carry people to Omaha and back for $2, including an admission ticket to the State Fair.

1890: The Lancaster County Civil War veterans reunion was held in Cushman Park west of Lincoln.

1900: About 75 members of the State Bar Association met in Lincoln. They selected Judge E. Wakeley of Omaha as their president and Roscoe Pound of Lincoln as secretary.

1910: The Nebraska Humane Society was organized with C.E. Payne as chairman and D.J. Flaherty as secretary.

1920: Millard C. Lefler was elected superintendent of Lincoln's public schools. He retired in 1948.

1930: Chancellor Edgar Albert Burnett announced that the University of Nebraska was buying the music building between 11th and 12th streets on the south side of R Street. It would be the home of the university's School of Music until 1967, when it was replaced by the new Westbrook building.