This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Forty-one pairs of twins were reported living in Lancaster County.
1880: The Union Pacific Railroad advertised that it would carry people to Omaha and back for $2, including an admission ticket to the State Fair.
1890: The Lancaster County Civil War veterans reunion was held in Cushman Park west of Lincoln.
1900: About 75 members of the State Bar Association met in Lincoln. They selected Judge E. Wakeley of Omaha as their president and Roscoe Pound of Lincoln as secretary.
1910: The Nebraska Humane Society was organized with C.E. Payne as chairman and D.J. Flaherty as secretary.
1920: Millard C. Lefler was elected superintendent of Lincoln's public schools. He retired in 1948.
1930: Chancellor Edgar Albert Burnett announced that the University of Nebraska was buying the music building between 11th and 12th streets on the south side of R Street. It would be the home of the university's School of Music until 1967, when it was replaced by the new Westbrook building.
1940: The U.S. War Department announced that 2,200 Nebraska National Guardsmen and 35,565 from 15 other states would be ordered out on Nov. 25 for a year's training at Camp Robinson, Ark. It turned out that the units would be in federal service until World War II ended in 1945.
1950: A series of tornadoes swept across southern Lancaster County, causing heavy property damage on several farms.
1960: U.S. Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson of Texas, addressing a meeting of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, called for the immediate establishment of a Volunteers for Peace and Humanity Program. The idea, forerunner of the Peace Corps, would "tap the idealism of our youth," said the senator, who was to be elected vice president that fall and become president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.
1970: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a budget request designed to re-establish the school as a leader in the Midwest. It would require $123.8 million in state funds for 1971-73, $22.8 million more than in the previous biennium.
1980: About 50 people endured the cold to wait in line overnight to buy the first tickets to an Elton John concert. The temperature fell to 37 degrees overnight.
1990: Internationally known pianist Van Cliburn played "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Memorial Stadium for a crowd of 76,00 football fans before the Cornhuskers played the University of Minnesota Gophers. Cliburn had performed the night before at the Lied Center and agreed to play at the game when asked by former UNL president D.B. "Woody" Varner.
