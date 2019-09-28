1869: Gov. David Butler and three other men journeyed to a buffalo hunting site near the Republican River, where the "monarchs of the Plains" were known to roam.
1879: Men's cashmere suits were selling at $18 each in Lincoln. If the suits weren't warm enough, hard coal sold for $9 a ton.
1889: Armed parties searched for a mountain lion in Red Willow County. The beast was said to have jumped a man on horseback, but the man escaped. A neighbor's colt and calf were not so lucky -- both were devoured.
1899: The Lincoln Library Board was selecting books for the new library that was to replace the building destroyed in the Masonic Temple fire. The new Carnegie Library would be at 14th and N streets.
1909: Willa Cather, who had grown up in Red Cloud, attended the University of Nebraska, established herself as an author and become managing editor of McClure's Magazine, was visiting in Lincoln. She lived in New York City.
1919: Nebraska's football team was described as one of giants. One newspaper account of the coming Nebraska-Notre Dame game said all of the Cornhusker linemen weighed more than 200 pounds and stood over 6 feet tall. However, the Huskers had problems and lost to Notre Dame 14-9.
1929: A movement to prohibit the sale of fireworks was launched by the Omaha Woman's Club. The effort was prompted by injuries to children.
1939: The Nebraska Junior Chamber of Commerce in a formal resolution charged that the State Fair was definitely on the "downward trend" and urged the governor, Legislature and the state planning board to make the exposition a leader among fairs.
1949: Lancaster County Attorney Frederick Wagener advised the county commissioners that they would be justified in raising the election commissioner's budget enough to cover the costs of a special election to determine the site of the new city auditorium in Lincoln should such a vote be required by petition. Auditorium financing and its site had been at issue for several years.
1959: Gov. Ralph Brooks demanded from the State Board of Control a "complete review" of procedures involved in the escape of the mentally ill, especially sex offenders, from state institutions. The demands stemmed from the assault of a 6-year-old Lincoln girl by an escapee from a nearby institution.
1969: The first classes met at the new Platte College, a public two-year school at Columbus. There were almost 500 students.
1979: The retrial of Erwin Charles Simants, accused of murdering six members of a Sutherland family in 1975, began in Lincoln. He was tried in Lincoln because of pretrial publicity.
1989: Parking problems fueled a 200-strong student-led rally at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The students swept through the administration building to voice concerns about better lighting of UNL parking lots and a shuttle service between remote lots, some of which were two miles from campus.