This Week In Nebraska History

1872:Lincoln had grown so much in six months that a visitor complained that old landmarks were almost obliterated.

1882:An Omaha newspaper claimed Omaha's population was 47,000. But a competing paper decided this was too high and said that to make the claim would force the city to lie forever.

1892: Lincoln's baseball team had won only one game in the State League to date. Persistent rains made it impossible to play many games.

1902: L.C. Richards, builder of the Richards Block and other Lincoln structures, died.

1912:Antelope Park was beginning to grow in popularity.

1922: More than 2,000 people attended a reception opening the 46th annual state encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic and allied organizations in Lincoln. The GARwas an association for Union veterans of the Civil War.

1932: By a huge vote, Nebraska Republicans smothered an attempt to erase from the state party platform specific endorsement of Prohibition enforcement.

1942: Receding waters from rampaging Salt Creek left more than 300 Lincoln families homeless and thousands of dollars' worth of property damaged. No lives were reported lost. The flash flood was called the worst since 1908. York, Beatrice and Hickman also had severe flooding.

1952: An estimated 30,000 Nebraskans had served in the U.S. armed forces since the start of the Korean War; 9,629 had been drafted. By comparison, the state had supplied 130,666 men and women for the armed forces in World War II.

1962:An on-campus housing shortage at the University of Nebraska forced 140 women into Selleck Quadrangle, a previously all-male dorm. The displaced men were to live in the Capital Hotel at 11th and P streets.

1972: The University of Nebraska, where Band Day originated in 1937, announced that the program was being dropped.

1982: Commencement meant the end for three schools. Byron, Ohiowa and Ruskin high schools were to be closed because of declining enrollments.

1992:Lincoln voted to establish a lottery. The vote was 53 percent for and 47 percent against. Officials hoped the revenue would go for pools, parks and gambling rehabilitation.

