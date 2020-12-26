This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Of the 66 school-age children in the Lincoln area, only 22 had attended any classes, Superintendent of Schools A.M. Ghost reported.

1880: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents was urged to encourage young people to stay in Nebraska to get their college education.

1890: The Nebraska Academy of Sciences was organized in a meeting at the University of Nebraska.

The Union Pacific installed derailing switches to prevent Rock Island trains from using its tracks during a contract dispute.

1900: Philip D. Armour, philanthropist, financier and multimillionaire, died at his home in Omaha.

1910: Christmas Day passed quietly in Franklin. A scarlet fever quarantine prompted the closing of all public schools and churches.

1920: Hundreds of people in Lincoln attended New Year's Eve celebrations and, according to a contemporary newspaper, "observed the coming of the new year in a sane and sober but noisy manner." No violations were reported by the police.

1930: Nebraska led the nation in number of music activities, according to Edith Lucille Robbins, president of the Nebraska Music Teachers Association, who had recently attended a national convention of music teachers in St. Louis.