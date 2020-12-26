This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Of the 66 school-age children in the Lincoln area, only 22 had attended any classes, Superintendent of Schools A.M. Ghost reported.
1880: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents was urged to encourage young people to stay in Nebraska to get their college education.
1890: The Nebraska Academy of Sciences was organized in a meeting at the University of Nebraska.
The Union Pacific installed derailing switches to prevent Rock Island trains from using its tracks during a contract dispute.
1900: Philip D. Armour, philanthropist, financier and multimillionaire, died at his home in Omaha.
1910: Christmas Day passed quietly in Franklin. A scarlet fever quarantine prompted the closing of all public schools and churches.
1920: Hundreds of people in Lincoln attended New Year's Eve celebrations and, according to a contemporary newspaper, "observed the coming of the new year in a sane and sober but noisy manner." No violations were reported by the police.
1930: Nebraska led the nation in number of music activities, according to Edith Lucille Robbins, president of the Nebraska Music Teachers Association, who had recently attended a national convention of music teachers in St. Louis.
1940: The Cornhuskers were defeated 21-13 by Stanford at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
1950: Val Peterson, a Republican who had been a weekly newspaper publisher at Elgin, was inaugurated for his third two-year term as governor.
1960: University of Nebraska art Professor David W. Seyler was named a 1961 Fellow of the International Institute of Artist Letters, limited to only 87 people in the world of fine arts.
1970: Central Telephone and Utilities, headquartered in Lincoln, announced plans to spend $129 million for improvements in its operating subsidiary utility companies in several states. Plans included $1.2 million for the gas distribution system in Lincoln.
More than 15,000 Nebraskans had tickets for the Orange Bowl in Miami, where Nebraska defeated Louisiana State University to claim the national championship.
1980: Three cities in Nebraska achieved first-class status, according to preliminary census figures. The new qualifiers for official state ranking as cities of the first class (population between 5,000 and 100,000) were Ralston, La Vista and Ogallala.
1990: Gov. Ben Nelson shared an inaugural peace pipe with leaders of Nebraska's Omaha, Winnebago and Santee Sioux tribes at his inaugural ball. The ceremony symbolized the high esteem in which Nelson was held by many Natives, said Neola Walker, who chaired the Intertribal Council.