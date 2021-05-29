This Week In Nebraska History

1871: All petitions relating to the "sale of spirituous and vinous liquors" were tabled by the City Council and the finance committee was instructed to confer with the city attorney to determine to which city fund taxes on them belonged.

1881: Throwing bouquets during University of Nebraska commencement exercises was not allowed. Arrangements were to be put on a table in front of the stage and be carried to the recipient at the end of each speech.

1891: Influenza swept through Lincoln and was blamed for most of the 34 deaths that had occurred in the city in a month.

1901: Beth Brenizer, principal of Saratoga School in South Lincoln, received a government appointment to teach in Manila, the Philippines, and was to set sail in three weeks.

1911: More than 3,000 people swarmed through the new Lincoln YMCA at 13th and P streets for its formal opening. It would be nearly 60 years before the Y would move to 11th and P streets and the former building razed.

1921: The first conviction under the new state prohibition law was registered; the defendant was fined $500 and sentenced to 30 days in jail -- the minimum penalty.