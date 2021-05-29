This Week In Nebraska History

1871: All petitions relating to the "sale of spirituous and vinous liquors" were tabled by the City Council and the finance committee was instructed to confer with the city attorney to determine to which city fund taxes on them belonged.
1881: Throwing bouquets during University of Nebraska commencement exercises was not allowed. Arrangements were to be put on a table in front of the stage and be carried to the recipient at the end of each speech.
1891: Influenza swept through Lincoln and was blamed for most of the 34 deaths that had occurred in the city in a month.
1901: Beth Brenizer, principal of Saratoga School in South Lincoln, received a government appointment to teach in Manila, the Philippines, and was to set sail in three weeks.
1911: More than 3,000 people swarmed through the new Lincoln YMCA at 13th and P streets for its formal opening. It would be nearly 60 years before the Y would move to 11th and P streets and the former building razed.
1921: The first conviction under the new state prohibition law was registered; the defendant was fined $500 and sentenced to 30 days in jail -- the minimum penalty.
1931: Gov. Charles W. Bryan forbade heads of state departments to consult with the attorney general on legal matters unless the matter went through his office first.
1941: Mayor Richard O. Johnson proclaimed Greater Lincoln Flying Cadet Week to call attention to the importance of the flying cadets corps in the U.S. Army and its role in the defense program.
1951: Many were hurt and one person was killed when tornadoes struck Western Nebraska and floods hit the eastern part of the state.
1961: A strike halted work on the Nebraska Center for Continuing Education at 33rd and Holdrege streets. The building was almost completed and dedication was set for the following week.
1971: The University of Nebraska conferred a record number of degrees -- 2,100 -- at commencement for the Lincoln campuses.
1981: Students at Bethany School brought their cameras to capture the elementary school's last day. The Lincoln Board of Education retired the 65-year-old school because of declining enrollment.
1991: A survey of Lancaster County youths -- ninth through 12th grade -- showed 49 percent had engaged in sexual intercourse, 9 percent reported having sexual intercourse before age 12, 29 percent had seriously considered suicide in the past year, 50 percent had consumed alcohol in the past 30 days, 38 percent had smoked cigarettes during the past 30 days and 25 percent had carried a weapon in the past 30 days.