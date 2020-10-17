This Week In Nebraska History

1870: As a Burlington train passed through Waverly, passengers noticed a house on fire and a woman standing outside wringing her hands. The conductor stopped the train, had it back up, and the passengers jumped off and put out the fire.
1880: The Catholics of Lincoln held a fair at which over $1,500 was raised. The money was to be used to pay off the debt on their church.
1890: Despite efforts of Lincoln policemen to ensure the closing of local saloons on Sundays, they made an unusual number of arrests for drunkenness. Police said most of those arrested had bottles in their possession.
1900: Fifty enthusiastic college students met at the Lindell Hotel at 12th and M streets and organized the Nebraska Republican League.
1910: Lincoln public school registration figures showed there were 956 students in high schools and 6,144 in the elementary schools.
1920: One of Nebraska's last county seat contests was settled in an election that resulted in construction of a new Franklin County Courthouse in Franklin and abandonment of the old courthouse site in Bloomington, a smaller town about five miles west.
1930: Ernold G. Bahl, 35, a former aviation instructor at Lincoln, was fatally injured in a St. Louis auto accident. One of his Lincoln students was Charles A. Lindbergh, who in 1927 became the first person to fly an airplane alone and nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean. Lindbergh flew from New York to Paris.
1940: One thousand people witnessed the ceremonial laying of the cornerstone at Northeast High School, 63rd and Adams streets. Chancellor B.F. Schwartz of Nebraska Wesleyan University suggested calling the new school Hub High School, using the initials of Havelock, University Place and Bethany, Lincoln suburbs whose high schools were to be absorbed. The idea was shot down.
1950: The State-Federal Division of Agricultural Statistics said a heavy freeze would be needed to protect Nebraska's corn crop, which was soft because of high moisture content.
1960: State Agriculture Director Perle Finnigan said new industrial contacts made through his office suggested that "certain areas of the state have much to offer and are attractive to industry."
1970: Colorado opened a stretch of Interstate 80 just across the state line from Big Springs, completing the route between Omaha and Denver.
1980: An early snow -- 9 inches in some parts of the state -- broke records and caused numerous accidents, one of which resulted in the death of two Lincolnites.
1990: The biggest tire blaze in Nebraska's history burned over 25,000 tires at T.O. Haas Tires on 550 W. P St. Investigators ruled that the fire was intentionally set. It took more than 1 million gallons of water, about 100 dump trucks full of dirt and several days to put out the fire. The smoke could be seen from Omaha and Fremont.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!