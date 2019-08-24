1869: Forty-two Army horses unfit for further military service were given to the Pawnee on condition that they be transported to the reservation without expense to the government.
1879: Large shipments of U.S. provisions, including beef from Lancaster County, were being sent to Britain. 1889: Protests were made to the board of trustees of Nebraska Wesleyan University about the low salaries of some of the faculty.
1899: Company D of the 1st Nebraska Regiment returned from the Philippines, and Lancaster County men of the regiment were guests at a reception and dinner on the Capitol grounds.
1909: The northwest corner of Nebraska was beginning to attract attention as an area where potatoes could be grown with success.
1919: The record for State Fair Labor Day attendance was smashed when more than 40,000 people attended.
1929: State Fair officials claimed an attendance of 114,473 on Labor Day for an all-time record.
1939: Lincoln newspaper headlines said: "Warsaw Bombed, Poland Appeals," "Undeclared War in Progress While Poles Resist Nazis," "Chamberlain Puts Blame for Crisis on Adolf Hitler" and "President Roosevelt Hopes U.S. Can Stay Out of War." It was the beginning of World War II.
1949: The state opened bids on $280,000 worth of construction and maintenance projects on Nebraska highways.
1959: Sen. John F. Kennedy spoke at Nebraska Wesleyan University. (The Massachusetts Democrat became president in 1961 and was assassinated in 1963.)
1969: Hastings hosted the American Legion junior baseball national tournament for the fourth time in 11 years.
1979: State and local officials were investigating the possibility of contamination in groundwater under the Lincoln landfill.
1989: Recycling advocate Sue Sampson celebrated her 50th birthday and her 27th wedding anniversary with a champagne brunch at the old Lincoln city dump. Attending was former Mayor Helen G. Boosalis, who, in addition to supplying the event's air freshener, announced the old landfill would eventually become the Helen G. Boosalis city park.
1999: In 1935 Nebraska had 134,000 farms, averaging 362 acres; by 1969, the number had dropped by almost half, to 72,257, but the average size had grown to 634 acres; by 1997, Nebraska's farm count had dropped to 51,454 with an average 885 acres.