This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Omaha’s railroad bridge over the Missouri River was to be tested with 10 flatcars loaded with stone because railroads were reluctant to send trains over the bridge. Each car and load weighed 30 tons.

1882: Militia companies from Bennet, York, Sutton, Beatrice and Juniata went to Omaha to keep order during a railroad strike. Site grading for a new Burlington depot began under bayonet protection.

1892: Forty-six companies had been incorporated to engage in irrigation enterprises in Nebraska.

1902: The plant of the Fremont Tribune was damaged by fire.

1912: The third appeal of the winter for immediate help for Western Nebraska had been sent to members of Lincoln’s First Presbyterian Church.

1922: With the exception of the roller coaster and a few concessions, the Kearney Amusement Park was wiped out by a fire believed to have been started by lightning or high-tension wires falling across the building. Firefighters were unable to reach the building because of a blinding snow storm. One of the buildings, housing the dance pavilion and a swimming pool, was originally a cotton mill. Built in 1892, the mill was said to be the largest manufacturing plant in Nebraska at that time.

1932: Gov. Charles Bryan declined to attend a meeting of Western govenors at Sioux City, Iowa, to support a proposed $500 million bond issue pending in Congress. The money was to improve internal waterways.

1942: Northeast High School’s advanced dramatics class was preparing to present the new school’s first public stage play.

1952: Scottsbluff won the state basketball crown in Class A by defeating Fremont 50-39. Other champions: Minden in Class B, Chadron Prep in Class C and Uehling in Class D.

1962: Lincoln Northeast took the Class A state basketball championship by defeating Omaha Tech 68-64. Other champions: Class B, Gothenburg; Class C, Spencer; Class D, Polk.

1972: The Legislature passed a bill lowering the majority age to 19 in all aspects controlled by the state.

1982: Lincoln Transportation System ended all-night bus runs. The City Council eliminated night bus service as a cost-saving measure.

1992: Comedian Jay Leno spoke by telephone to a group of Omaha eighth-graders studying how to set goals and told them his only goal when he was their age was to get a driver’s license.

