This Week In Nebraska History

1872: Another large train of immigrants had just arrived in the Capital City.

1882: A remarkable increase in beef prices was attributed to the disastrous winter of 1880-81, when thousands of range cattle perished. Short crops and high prices for corn caused less feeding. Added to this was a great increase in demand for meats.

1892: The Lincoln City Council held two special meetings to appropriate money for Salt Creek flood victims.

1902: The bells arrived for the McKinley chimes to be installed in the belfry of Saint Paul Methodist Church.

Miller & Paine opened its new building on 13th Street.

1912:Dissatisfied with results of their fight against the Omaha, Lincoln and Beatrice interurban street railway, 30 residents of south Bethany organized to build a streetcar line to connect their suburb with the State Farm (later University of Nebraska East Campus) line of the Lincoln Traction Co.

1922: An attack on film interests was made at the Nebraska Presbyterian assembly here.

1932:C.P. Lomax, 90, of Lincoln, was chosen the new commander of the Nebraska GAR at its Hastings encampment. The Grand Army of the Republic was the principal organization for Union veterans of the Civil War.

1942:A Nebraska congressman, writing from Washington said:"The coming campaign will probably be conducted by mail, word of mouth and printed publicity, as the tire and gasoline rationing will probably preclude the possibility of any caravans." Rationing was the result of shortages created by World War II.

1952:Lincoln's new $316,279 51st Street pumping station was scheduled for operation by the first week in June. The new station would increase the A Street station's capacity to 20 million gallons of water per day.

1962: Plans were being made for Sabin Oral Sunday, when all Lincolnites could receive orally a new vaccine against polio. The vaccine was named for its developer, Dr. Albert Sabin of the University of Cincinnati.

1972: Heavyweight champion Joe Frazier defended his title with a technical knockout over Council Bluffs challenger Ron Stander in an Omaha bout.

The Waverly High School band picnic turned into a tragedy when a 17-year-old Alvo boy drowned while canoeing on Holmes Lake.

1982:Heavy rains in southeast Nebraska washed out a bridge and at least four Lancaster County roads.

1992:B104 radio station set up a bungee jump in Lincoln as a promotional activity. One jump cost $59; two jumps, $89. Customers could also get a videotape of their jump.

