This Week In Nebraska History

1950: Parents of more than 20 children living at the Kearney Air Field, built during World War II, demanded that the state take action to provide their youngsters with a free education.

1960: The fossilized remains of an elephant that lived at least two million years ago was unearthed on the Delbert Lewis farm, three miles south of Red Cloud. A field party from the University of Nebraska State Museum found the elephant. The four-tusked animal was the first of its kind found by the museum.

1970: Lincoln Post Office operations were being moved from the building at 10th and P streets to a new and much larger building at Seventh and R streets.

Thirteen convicts held in the maximum security building at the Penitentiary seized two guards and held them hostage 20 hours.

1980: Alaskans had the highest personal income among Americans in 1979 while Nebraska ranked 22nd, according to revised state-by-state estimates by the Commerce Department Bureau of Economic Analysis.

A mental patient who police said assaulted four people at Bryan Memorial Hospital was kept in an ambulance for more than two hours when the Lincoln Regional Center and city jail refused to accept him. The man eventually was admitted to Lincoln General Hospital.

1990: An apparent family dispute resulted in four deaths near the small town of Octavia. James Brezina, 74, shot his wife, Dolores; their son, Donald; Donald's romantic interest, Lani Sterling; and ultimately himself. Police concluded that Brezina, after shooting the three with a shotgun, drove to another area of the farm where he shot himself.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0