This Week In Nebraska History

1960: A KC97 tanker plane, used chiefly to carry aircraft fuel long distance and refuel bombers in flight, crashed and burned while taking off from the Lincoln Air Force Base. The 24 men aboard escaped with their lives; seven were injured.

1970: Members of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of North America were beginning to return to work at the Dakota City plant of Iowa Beef Processors after a bitter 33-week strike.

1980: The second season of the 86th Legislature adjourned after raising state aid to education $40 million over the veto of Gov. Charles Thone but failed to override Thone's veto of a bill that would have made it harder for voters to impose spending limits on local subdivisions of government.

Mr. and Mrs. James Coe of Phoenix, Ariz., said they wanted their 1,300 Krugerrands back. The Coes had donated the gold coins to the University of Nebraska Foundation for the benefit of the Engineering College, but some black representatives and other students and faculty protested the gift as a symbol of white racism in South Africa.

1990: The Krugerrand problem was alive once more during a University Symposium on South African Investments. Though a 1984 state law demanded all state funds be withdrawn from South African companies, University of Nebraska Foundation President Terry Fairfield announced that his group had no legal obligation, nor any plans, to divest their funds. Students, faculty and panelists were riled because an unknown amount of NU funds were being channeled through the private, fund-raising group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0