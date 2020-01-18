This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The Lincoln Village Board was drawing up a pro-posed ordinance to ratify articles of incorporation of the Lincoln Steel Railway Co.
1880: Travel was easier if not cheaper with the opening of a toll bridge across the Platte River at Ashland.
1890: Gov. John Thayer refused a request to call a special session of the Legislature. The request came from Helen M. Gougar, who wanted the Legislature to vote on women’s suffrage.
1900: Arthur Sewall, who had been William Jennings Bryan’s running mate in the 1896 presidential campaign, claimed Bryan would not get the Democratic nomination again in 1900 because of his stand against U.S. retention of the Philippines. Bryan was renominated, but he lost the election to incumbent Repub-lican William McKinley.
1910: The Federated Churches of Nebraska endorsed the county option on the liquor question.
1920: About half of the business section of Table Rock lay in ruins as the result of a fire that swept through a block-long set of buildings. The fire’s origin was unknown.
1930: It was thought that Gov. Arthur Weaver might call a special session of the Legislature in February to enact banking legislation.
1940: Lincolnites contributed more than $4,000 to the Finnish Relief Fund. Countries all over the world gave help to the Finns, who still were holding out against overwhelming numbers in the Russo-Finnish War.
1950: Complete replacement of what had once been Lincoln’s finest opera house, the Oliver at the southwest corner of 13th and P streets, had begun. The landmark had long since been convert-ed into a motion picture theater, first called the Liberty and then the Varsity. The 1950 theater was razed in 1973 for National Bank of Commerce expansion.
1960: The Jefferson County Historical Society was the first in the nation to receive federal approval for publicizing the Pony Express centennial through a post office marking. Jefferson County had been the site of four Pony Express stations.
1970: State Sen. Edward R. Danner, 69, died in Omaha. Representing an Omaha district with a large number of black constituents and at the time the only black member of the Legislature, he was respected as a strong spokesman on civil rights and equality issues.
1980: State Federal Savings and Loan Association signed a contract to buy the building at 14th and M streets formerly occupied by Lincoln Telephone and Tele-graph Co.
1990: A spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that thou-sands of Nebraska’s surface-water irrigators could face flow restrictions in the coming growing season. Many lo-cal reservoirs were experiencing decade lows; Lake McConaughy was almost 20 feet below capacity. Sculptor Blayde Keel erect-ed a 7-foot-high wire, twine and steel statue near his family’s farm off 38th Street and Saltillo Road to protest a planned pipeline that would cut through his property.
2000: Tom Osborne, who stepped down as Nebraska’s head football coach after the 1997 season, announced he was seeking the Republican nomination for the 3rd District House seat being vacated by Rep. Bill Barrett. (Os-borne went on to win the election and served three terms. He had an unsuccessful run for governor in 2006 and became athletic director at UNL in 2007.) Six eastern Nebraska counties — Douglas, Cass, Sarpy, Washington, Lancaster and Dakota — accounted for more than 63 percent of the state’s taxable retail sales, up from 49 percent in 1980. Meantime, in the state’s 52 rural counties, retail sales fell from 10 percent in 1980 to 5 percent by 1998.