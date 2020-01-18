This Week In Nebraska History

1870: The Lincoln Village Board was drawing up a pro-posed ordinance to ratify articles of incorporation of the Lincoln Steel Railway Co.

1880: Travel was easier if not cheaper with the opening of a toll bridge across the Platte River at Ashland.

1890: Gov. John Thayer refused a request to call a special session of the Legislature. The request came from Helen M. Gougar, who wanted the Legislature to vote on women’s suffrage.

1900: Arthur Sewall, who had been William Jennings Bryan’s running mate in the 1896 presidential campaign, claimed Bryan would not get the Democratic nomination again in 1900 because of his stand against U.S. retention of the Philippines. Bryan was renominated, but he lost the election to incumbent Repub-lican William McKinley.

1910: The Federated Churches of Nebraska endorsed the county option on the liquor question.

1920: About half of the business section of Table Rock lay in ruins as the result of a fire that swept through a block-long set of buildings. The fire’s origin was unknown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1930: It was thought that Gov. Arthur Weaver might call a special session of the Legislature in February to enact banking legislation.