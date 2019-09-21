1869: The cornerstone for the first building at the University of Nebraska was laid. This was the beginning of University Hall, part of which survived until 1948.
1879: A.J. Weaver of Falls City was nominated by the Republicans for judge of the 1st Judicial District, which then extended west to Nuckolls and Clay counties.
1889: Lincoln suffered from a saline condition of the water in the F Street well. Authorities were baffled as to how the salt got there.
1899: Nebraska railroads decided to issue no annual passes during the next year, but customers complained and the rule was relaxed.
1909: Fire destroyed the Jenkins Sanitarium, between the Normal district and College View.
1919: The price of sugar in Nebraska threatened to increase to 30 cents a pound due to a national sugar shortage.
1929: U.S. Sen. George W. Norris of Nebraska introduced a bill to exempt the 35-bell carillon destined for First-Plymouth Congregational Church of Lincoln from duty upon entering this country. The bells were cast in England.
1939: Unusually early subfreezing temperatures sped across the state: 25 at Sidney and Burwell, 31 in Lincoln.
1949: After a warm-up win over South Dakota, Nebraska's football team lost to Minnesota 28-6. The Cornhuskers, playing the first of seven seasons under Coach Bill Glassford, would wind up the season with four victories and five losses.
1959: Iowa was drawing national headlines as visiting Soviet Premier Nikita Krushchev patted a well-fed Coon Rapids farmer's paunch and exclaimed "Ah, this is America!" 1969: The Legislature adjourned after a record (by 16 days) 165 working days. The 1969 Legislature passed a record 860 bills from a record 1,440 introduced, appropriated a record $385.7 million in new state tax funds and authorized record total spending of an estimated $800 million for the biennium.
1979: More than 40 reports of child abuse in Lancaster County were not investigated because of a shortage of caseworkers, a legislative committee was told.
1989: Bryan Hospital unveiled plans for a $45.2 million expansion project, which would include an outpatient clinic and fourstory employee and physician parking garage.