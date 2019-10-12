1869: Complaints were leveled against the Nebraska Legislature, which met only 40 days in two years, for failure to ratify the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing Negro civil rights.
1879: Officials of the Congregational Church in Lincoln reported that a thief or thieves stole the church pulpit.
1889: University of Nebraska students and professors reported they found it hard to turn pages of textbooks because their hands as well as the rest of their bodies were nearly frozen. The cold that caused such discomfort was compounded by a delay in completing the university's heating system.
1899: University of Nebraska football fans seemed to have suffered a decline in spirit. During the game with Missouri (which Nebraska lost 11-0), a newspaper reported, "enthusiasm was considerably below par. None of the old-time tally-ho parties were seen."
1909: Women were beginning to wear sweaters that reached below their knees. An advertisement in a Lincoln newspaper asserted that such sweaters gave "an air of trimness and comfort that feels mighty good on a cold morning."
1919: A welcome home for soldiers of World War I at Edgar in Clay County drew a crowd of more than 1,000.
1929: Nebraska businessmen and stockholders were contemplating the horrifying, record-breaking crash of the New York stock market. More than $3 billion in paper value was lost in one day. The Great Depression was about to begin.
1939: Political writers speculated that Scottsbluff's Terry Carpenter would capture the Democratic nomination for governor. Carpenter later won the nomination but lost the election to Dwight Griswold, Republican from Gordon.
1949: Inaugural flights between Omaha and Minneapolis by MidWest Airlines were postponed because of bad flying conditions.
1959: Presidential candidate Sen. John F. Kennedy spoke to 1,500 Nebraska Wesleyan University students and faculty members, saying this country has "gone soft -- physically, mentally, spiritually."
1969: Despite unpleasant weather, an estimated 4,000 people, mostly college students, marched to the State Capitol as part of a nationwide protest against keeping U.S. troops in Vietnam.
The U.S. Department of the Interior said it would grant Lincoln $150,000 toward buying University of Nebraska land northeast of Lincoln for park-golf course development that ultimately became Mahoney Park.
1979: Erwin Charles Simants was found not guilty by reason of insanity in his retrial in Lincoln. The reaction to the verdict around Sutherland, where Simants shot and killed members of the Henry Kellie family, was outrage.
1989: More than 90 percent of the work was completed on the $20 million Lied Center for Performing Arts. The building included 127,000 feet of floor space, more than 2,200 seats, a large rehearsal hall, 12 dressing rooms of various sizes, a green room and a scene-building shop.