1869: Lincoln's city jail was not a formalized structure but, according to Ordinance 24, was "declared to extend to all public streets, alleys and ways within the corporate limits of the city." As a result, prisoners were put to work on various projects anywhere within the city.
1879: There were no hot-rod motor vehicles, but horses could be dangerous. "Little Charlie," as a newspaper described the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Charles Gregory, was leading a horse when the lead chain became wrapped around the boy's hand. In pulling and twisting the chain, Charlie lost the ends of three fingers.
1889: Kindergartners were new in Nebraska schools. When Edward McKay of Des Moines visited here, he told people about their success in teaching young children in Iowa's capital city. The Lincoln Board of Education planned to look into the possibility of hiring "expert teachers" trained to instruct small children.
1899: The legality of a pure foods bill passed by the Legislature was to be tested in state courts. The bill mainly concerned inspection of butter, cider and vinegar.
1909: Eleven cases of what was called nasal diphtheria hit Omaha's Saunders School.
1919: Cornhuskers in Buffalo County were getting 8 cents a bushel for their work.
1929: Notre Dame Coach Knute Rockne predicted that Nebraska would beat Syracuse, an eastern football power, and he proved correct. It was the Huskers' second game under Coach D.X. Bible, and they won 13-6 en route to a season record of four victories, three ties and a 7-12 loss to Pittsburgh. 1939: Nebraska Sen. George W. Norris, 78, told the Senate in a quivering voice that those who contended President Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration might lead the nation into war "are making a charge without any foundation whatsoever." Norris had been one of the six senators in 1917 who voted against U.S. entry into World War I.
1949: Violent winds brought death to two, injury to three and left a wake of wrecked buildings, broken wires and damaged trees.
1959: The man who was to design the proposed $2.5 million Sheldon Memorial Art Gallery at the University of Nebraska promised it would be "a jewel." Architect Philip Johnson of New York said the gallery would emphasize the art collection but that he hoped people also would visit the building expressly to see its beauty.
1969: J. Ray King of Sutherland was named sovereign grand warden of the International Order of Odd Fellows and was in line to become sovereign grand master of the 1.3 million-member fraternal organization in two years.
1979: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents changed University Hospital abortion policy. The change immediately banned nontherapeutic abortions. The move came a little more than a month after the live birth and subsequent death of an aborted fetus at University Hospital and less than a week after the incident was made public.
1989: Thirty-six firms contributed to the Nebraska Products directory, recently distributed to approximately 1,000 locations throughout the United States and Japan, according to the state Department of Economic Development.