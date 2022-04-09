This Week In Nebraska History

1872: A Lincoln meeting resulted in organization of a state historical society.

1882: What was to be the Lincoln National Bank was organizing.

1892: Nebraska winter-wheat acreage was up.

1902: A ledge containing some copper and gold was found near Cody by some boys playing in the area.

1912: Members of the Lincoln Equal Suffrage Association, reinforced by a few men, had a banquet at the Lindell Hotel.

1922:Foundation tests for the new Capitol that cost about $6,000 were estimated by University of Nebraska Professor Clark E. Mickey to have saved $100,000 because bidders knew what they would find underground.

1932: Per-pupil costs in schools across the country had increased greatly since 1926, but Lincoln boasted a decrease of $3.68 per pupil to an average of $95.36.

1942: Lincoln moved to increase the Army air base water supply; City Council resolutions called for a water-department expenditure of $150,000 as a beginning.

1952: Floods were described as the worst in history along 1,500 miles of Missouri River, from Harve, Mont., to St. Joseph, Mo. After flying over the area, President Truman conferred at Offutt Air Force Base with seven governors.

1962: The University of Nebraska reported that none of the buildings at the North Platte Experiment Station destroyed in a recent fire was insured. Damage was estimated at $175,000.

1972:Arbor Day centennial events included the planting of trees in the Stanley A. Matzke Memorial Forest at Twin Lakes State Recreation Area. The late Matzke, a Seward County attorney who had held several public offices, was a conservation leader.

1982: Heavy thunderstorms caused serious damage to bridges, culverts and roads in Otoe County.

1992:An injured deer rescued by a rural Seward County couple was released to the wild after state Game and Parks Commission officials decided not to kill it. The couple found the injured doe on the highway and took it home.

