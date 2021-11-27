This Week In Nebraska History

1871: To date, Lancaster County residents had voted a total of $420,000 in bonds to three railroads: B&M, the Midland and the Atchison & Nebraska.

1881: Wolves were reported numerous and troublesome in northern Lancaster County.

1891: The Lincoln Pain and Color Co. took over the Oyler and Cochran block on O Street and resumed business, which had been interrupted by fire.

1901: Advance sales for the Nordica concert at the auditorium were enormous. Some 2,500 attended the event.

1911: The Roman Catholic St. Mary's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 14th and K streets was dedicated.

1921: The Progressive Party of Nebraska was organized at a meeting in Grand Island. Arthur Wray headed the committee that formulated the platform.

1931: The new electrical generating station at Ninth and K streets opened. After the open house, 300 people attended a banquet at The Cornhusker hotel.

1941: Sen. George Norris said when the U.S. Senate began consideration of a bill ratifying the Republican River compact among Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, he would seek restoration of amendments to establish federal navigation of the stream.