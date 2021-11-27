This Week In Nebraska History

1871: To date, Lancaster County residents had voted a total of $420,000 in bonds to three railroads: B&M, the Midland and the Atchison & Nebraska.
1881: Wolves were reported numerous and troublesome in northern Lancaster County.
1891: The Lincoln Pain and Color Co. took over the Oyler and Cochran block on O Street and resumed business, which had been interrupted by fire.
1901: Advance sales for the Nordica concert at the auditorium were enormous. Some 2,500 attended the event.
1911: The Roman Catholic St. Mary's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 14th and K streets was dedicated.
1921: The Progressive Party of Nebraska was organized at a meeting in Grand Island. Arthur Wray headed the committee that formulated the platform.
1931: The new electrical generating station at Ninth and K streets opened. After the open house, 300 people attended a banquet at The Cornhusker hotel.
1941: Sen. George Norris said when the U.S. Senate began consideration of a bill ratifying the Republican River compact among Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, he would seek restoration of amendments to establish federal navigation of the stream.
1951: The University of Nebraska Press celebrated its 10th anniversary. In its first decade, the press had produced 22 books, numerous pamphlets, research booklets and brochures.
1961: Lincoln Chamber of Commerce committees approved 20 development plans for the city, including the encouragement of consolidation of cities and villages near Lincoln and opposition of attempts to incorporate cities within seven miles of the city limits.
1971: Waverly telephone customers were using a new computer-monitored system installed by Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co. It was the first of its kind in the Midwest.
1981: The Havelock community marked the reopening of Havelock Avenue between 61st and 63rd streets with a parade and a ribbon cutting. The $197,000 beautification project included installation of new storm sewers, placing power lines underground, new sidewalks and curbs, trees, bike racks, trash containers and a pedestrian-triggered traffic signal at 62nd Street.
1991: A two-hour live broadcast was held at the Red Cloud High School gymnasium by Garrison Keillor and his "American Radio Company" to celebrate the 118th anniversary of his favorite American author, Willa Cather.
Michael Helzer's "Prismatic Flake Geometric" was added to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's sculpture collection. The sculpture, which resembles airplane wings, is 36 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds, was placed in Donaldson Garden, east of Love Library. Sheldon Director George Neubert said, "It ranks among the most important additions to the (university's) sculpture collection."