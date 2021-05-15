This Week In Nebraska History

1871: Men and horse teams were digging away at Lincoln's Market Square to lower the grade enough so pedestrians on all sides could see each other. The dirt was to be used to fill in the ravines that disfigured Ninth and 10th streets south of the square.
1881: The old Dawson residence, long regarded as an eyesore on the south side of Market Square, was razed to make way for brick business buildings.
1891: Statehouse flags flew at half-staff, mourning the death of former Gov. David Butler.
1901: Two innovations in University of Nebraska football were announced for the forthcoming season. One was "entirely novel in western athletics -- a training camp," a sportswriter wrote. The second was a training table.
1911: Some of the women of Havelock filed a petition with the suburb's City Council to keep saloons off the main street.
1921: Fire at the Yankee Hill Brick Manufacturing Co. plant near Lincoln caused $60,000 to $75,000 damage and put the plant out of operation, possibly for several months.
1931: A Nebraska State Republican Club was formed in Lincoln.
1941: Gov. Dwight Griswold accepted the honorary state chairmanship of the USO and urged Nebraskans to support the organization, which provided entertainment, lounges and other services for military personnel. He emphasized the need to maintain morale as part of national defense.
1951: Charles S. "Cy" Sherman, longtime sports editor of The Lincoln Star, died. His love for college football had become a Midwestern legend. It was he who named University of Nebraska teams the Cornhuskers. Lincoln's Sherman Field was named for him.
1961: A bronze bust of the late Sen. George W. Norris was put on permanent display in the state Capitol. The McCook resident served seven years as district judge, 10 years as congressman and 30 years as senator.
1971: Minor flooding occurred along the North Platte River as the result of local rains and heavy runoff from the Rocky Mountain snowpack. All Platte reservoirs in Wyoming and Nebraska were filled to near capacity.
1981: Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service officials estimated that 200,000 acres of Nebraska's winter wheat crop was damaged by frost. The most damage appeared to be in Southwest Nebraska.
1991: A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that forbade federally funded agencies from discussing abortion had Lincoln's Planned Parenthood exploring a strategy for abortion counseling.