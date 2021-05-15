This Week In Nebraska History

1871: Men and horse teams were digging away at Lincoln's Market Square to lower the grade enough so pedestrians on all sides could see each other. The dirt was to be used to fill in the ravines that disfigured Ninth and 10th streets south of the square.

1881: The old Dawson residence, long regarded as an eyesore on the south side of Market Square, was razed to make way for brick business buildings.

1891: Statehouse flags flew at half-staff, mourning the death of former Gov. David Butler.

1901: Two innovations in University of Nebraska football were announced for the forthcoming season. One was "entirely novel in western athletics -- a training camp," a sportswriter wrote. The second was a training table.

1911: Some of the women of Havelock filed a petition with the suburb's City Council to keep saloons off the main street.

1921: Fire at the Yankee Hill Brick Manufacturing Co. plant near Lincoln caused $60,000 to $75,000 damage and put the plant out of operation, possibly for several months.

1931: A Nebraska State Republican Club was formed in Lincoln.