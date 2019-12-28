This Week In Nebraska History

1870: Potatoes cost 50 cents per bushel; butter, 35 cents per pound; eggs, 25 cents per dozen; fresh beef, 8-12 cents per pound; poultry, 10-15 cents per pound; apples, $2 per bushel; flour, $3 per hundredweight.
1880: The Omaha telephone exchange had 300 subscribers, and Council Bluffs had 100.
1890: Missouri Pacific Railroad officials visited Lincoln and prepared to erect a new passenger depot near Eighth and S streets.
1900: An attempt was being made to organize the Irish of Lincoln to lend sympathy and support to the Boers of South Africa in their struggle against the British.
1910: Federal architects said they had planned the Lincoln post office so that additions could be made without impairing its beauty. The first part of the building at 10th and P streets had been occupied in 1906, but its adequacy was already in question. However, it would be the late 1930s before the "west half" was added.
1920: The first trial run of an airmail route from Chicago landed in Omaha.
1930: Gutzon Borglum, noted sculptor who had worked on the new Nebraska Capitol, urged American independence in art in an address before the Nebraska State Historical Society.
1940: The president of Midland College at Fremont announced that it was the "state of mind, more than anything else" that was wrong with American youths.
1950: Sen. Kenneth Wherry, R-Neb., strongly attacked the $42.5 billion 1950 budget and called President Harry Truman's program one of "spendthrift socialism."
1960: According to Census Bureau estimates, Nebraska's population was at least 1,456,000, up 9.8 percent from the 1,325,510 count in 1950. The nation's population had increased 17 percent.
1970: Nebraska greeted the New Year on a cold day. The old year bowed out with snow and a record-breaking 17 degrees below zero reading in Lincoln early Dec. 31.
The city of Lincoln began to collect a 0.5 percent sales tax. A similar tax already was in effect in Omaha. The state was collecting 2.5 percent throughout Nebraska.
1980: A couple that applied for a marriage license in Lancaster County were both men, a deputy clerk said.
The Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board reaffirmed their support for a West Bypass roadway to link Interstate 80 with other highways, bypassing downtown Lincoln.
1990: With more than 85 projects either completed or under way, officials estimated that public and private interests pumped more than $150 million into downtown redevelopment during the 1980s. The projects ranged from the $36 million Cornhusker hotel complex to the $20 million Lied Center for Performing Arts, as well as multimillion-dollar infrastructure improvements.
2000: Doane College, Crete, kicked off the 21st century by dropping a time ball from the early 1800s. Doane was one of six locations across the country participating in a worldwide U.S. Naval Observatory-sponsored time ball drop. The refurbished metal and wood ball, used to signal accurate time, hadn't been used for about 60 years.
Lincoln residents cleared shelves of bottled water fearing shortages because of the so-called Y2K millennium bug, thinking computers might read only the last two digits of a date to mistake 2000 for 1900. Massive amounts of time and money were spent correcting computer problems in areas ranging from electric power to banking.