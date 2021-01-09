This Week in Nebraska History: Gaslight seances and gassy odors

1871 -- Lancaster County authorities reported that 85 marriage licenses were issued in the county in the previous year.

1881 -- Miss Annie Eva Fay, described as “the most celebrated medium living,” was featured at the Opera House. She was to hold a seance in full gaslight, similar to one said to have been conducted for the Royal Scientific Society of England.

1891 -- The Nebraska Capitol was filled with a peculiar odor of gas and smoke for several days before it was discovered that 1,000 tons of coal was smoldering in the basement.

1901 -- A Minden farmer who had attended Christmas exercises at the school there exposed more than 100 people to smallpox. Seventy cases were reported, but only one of them was serious.

1911 -- The size of the Fremont High School faculty was increased from nine to 10 teachers as the result of a large eighth grade class.

1921 -- The editors of the Wymorean and Arbor-State newspapers began correspondence with magazines and newspaper writers in the East to encourage more tourist travel to Nebraska.

1931 -- A Nebraska House of Representatives committee discarded Sen. John Washington Porter’s old-age pension bill.