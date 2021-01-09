This Week in Nebraska History: Gaslight seances and gassy odors

1871 -- Lancaster County authorities reported that 85 marriage licenses were issued in the county in the previous year.
1881 -- Miss Annie Eva Fay, described as “the most celebrated medium living,” was featured at the Opera House. She was to hold a seance in full gaslight, similar to one said to have been conducted for the Royal Scientific Society of England.
1891 -- The Nebraska Capitol was filled with a peculiar odor of gas and smoke for several days before it was discovered that 1,000 tons of coal was smoldering in the basement.
1901 -- A Minden farmer who had attended Christmas exercises at the school there exposed more than 100 people to smallpox. Seventy cases were reported, but only one of them was serious.
1911 -- The size of the Fremont High School faculty was increased from nine to 10 teachers as the result of a large eighth grade class.
1921 -- The editors of the Wymorean and Arbor-State newspapers began correspondence with magazines and newspaper writers in the East to encourage more tourist travel to Nebraska.
1931 -- A Nebraska House of Representatives committee discarded Sen. John Washington Porter’s old-age pension bill.
1941 -- The Lincoln Airplane and Flying School celebrated its 21st birthday with national, state and local executives saluting the school and its founder, E.J. Sias.
1951 -- Raymond A. McConnell Jr., editor of the Lincoln Journal, was among the nation’s outstanding young men as announced by the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce. The 35-year-old newspaperman was chosen for his “impartial and meritorious reporting of the news.”
1961 -- Movie actor Ronald Reagan, who would later be elected a Republican governor of California and president of the United States, spoke at a Grand Island Chamber of Commerce meeting. He denounced federal aid for schools, for the elderly sick, big government, big taxes, big spending, bureaucracy and regimentation.
1971 -- A legislative committee asked the city of Lincoln for new cost estimates for a proposed state office building.
1981 -- Fifty-two Americans who had spent 444 days in captivity in Iran were free at last. Among them were two Nebraskans: Air Force Capt. Paul Michael Needham Jr. of Bellevue and Marine Sgt. Michael Moeller of Loup City.
1991 -- Nebraska-based National Guard and reserve units sent more than 1,400 members into full-time service as part of Operation Desert Shield. Units most in demand were those trained to build hospitals, transport wounded or provide other medical services.
2001 -- Problems with StarLink corn in the 2000 harvest continued into the new year. Nebraska grain handlers said it would be months, perhaps even years, before the unapproved, genetically altered corn that got mixed in with other corn disappeared entirely.