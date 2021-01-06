This must end now: Nebraska congressional leaders call Capitol breach 'reprehensible'

"The actions of those who have broken into the Capitol, punched police, broken barriers and breached the chambers is reprehensible," Bacon said in a statement. "Violence is never the answer and I condemn their actions."

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, whose district includes Lincoln, called the situation horrible as he and his staff hunkered down in his congressional office.

​“Thank you to everyone asking if I am safe. This remains a tense, volatile situation," he said in a statement to the Journal Star. "Good people who came to peacefully march — get away from here. It’s not safe. To the fools who are entering the Capitol — you are undermining the principles of rightful justice and democracy.”

Sen. Ben Sasse criticized those who stormed the Capitol, calling it the "ugly outcome of the President's addiction to constantly stoking division."

"This is not how we peacefully transfer power," the senator said. "The American people are tough, our Constitutional order is strong, and we will meet this moment with strength and grace."

On Twitter, Gov. Pete Ricketts called the events in D.C. unacceptable and called for the crowds that descended on the Capitol in support of President Donald Trump to disband.