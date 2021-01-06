This must end now: Nebraska congressional leaders call Capitol breach 'reprehensible'

Nebraska's congressional representatives decried the breach of the U.S. Capitol by a mob intent on disrupting the certification of the electoral votes confirming Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.
Rep. Adrian Smith, the lone congressional member from Nebraska objecting to the certification of the electoral votes, called for calm at the Capitol.
"While many protesters are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement," the 3rd District congressman said in a statement.
"We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive."
It wasn't immediately clear where members of the Nebraska delegation were when the Capitol was locked down and lawmakers were rushed from the building.
Sen. Deb Fischer on Twitter said the rioters have no constitutional right to harm police and storm the Capitol.
"We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic," Fischer said. "This must end now."
Rep. Don Bacon, who represents Omaha's 2nd District, said the mob's actions embarrass the country. He called on people to pray for the safety of the Capitol Police, who were seen in armed standoffs.
"The actions of those who have broken into the Capitol, punched police, broken barriers and breached the chambers is reprehensible," Bacon said in a statement. "Violence is never the answer and I condemn their actions."
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, whose district includes Lincoln, called the situation horrible as he and his staff hunkered down in his congressional office.
“Thank you to everyone asking if I am safe. This remains a tense, volatile situation," he said in a statement to the Journal Star. "Good people who came to peacefully march — get away from here. It’s not safe. To the fools who are entering the Capitol — you are undermining the principles of rightful justice and democracy.”
Sen. Ben Sasse criticized those who stormed the Capitol, calling it the "ugly outcome of the President's addiction to constantly stoking division."
"This is not how we peacefully transfer power," the senator said. "The American people are tough, our Constitutional order is strong, and we will meet this moment with strength and grace."
On Twitter, Gov. Pete Ricketts called the events in D.C. unacceptable and called for the crowds that descended on the Capitol in support of President Donald Trump to disband.
"I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms," he said on Twitter. "Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property is not. I encourage the protesters in D.C. to leave and go home."
Doug Peterson, Nebraska's attorney general, condemned the violence in a statement, calling the U.S. a nation of laws designed to maintain order and protect individual freedoms.
"We as a people are better than this," Peterson said in a statement. "We must live up to the greatness of this nation and not submit to lawless impulses."
Ricketts and Peterson, like all members of Nebraska's congressional delegation, are Republicans.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, made a bipartisan plea for an end to violence allowing for the certification of the electoral college.'
"The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy," she said. "These acts of aggression at our nation's Capitol are antithetical to our values."
The Nebraska Democratic Party blasted the "violent Republican thugs" who were "allowed to just storm the building."
“The GOP owes Americans an apology for the disgusting behavior that they have enabled," said Jane Kleeb, the party's chair, in a news release. "There is no sidestepping this. There is no looking the other way. The Republican Party must own the behavior that they enabled from their radical base.”
