Thieves took robotic lawnmower but didn't realize it had GPS, police say

A robotic lawnmower was mowing a lawn in Hastings when thieves absconded with it. The next thing the smart mower realized, it was in Grand Island.

The mower was built with a GPS tracking device, so police didn’t have trouble finding it.

After a call from Hastings police, Grand Island police located the mower and arrested two men Saturday morning.

The self-propelled mower, which is worth $3,500, was located at 704 W. Seventh St. in Grand Island. Police arrested Kenneth Kuykendall of Edgar and Kaden Clauff of Alda.

The two men were arrested for possession of stolen property.

Kuykendall, 24, also was arrested on warrants in Adams and Lancaster counties.

Clauff, 21, also was arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest.

