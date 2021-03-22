The real-life nomad from Nebraska is on the move — and enjoyed 'Nomadland' too

"I had to learn how to live off solar. I had to learn how to find the land, how to dump the blackwater tank that the toilet flushes into, how do you find dump stations; that's what I did," she said.

Pflepsen, who has a master's degree in human development, held a number of different jobs before becoming a full-time nomad. She worked with children of divorced parents as part of the Nebraska Crime Commission's Coalition for Juvenile Justice and as a mental health worker in Connecticut. Now, she mostly supports herself through house and pet sitting across the U.S. She recently spent a week pet sitting at a friend's house in Colorado.

But she won't stay long — she prefers the privacy of her camper, instead of permanently living in a traditional home, rooted in one place, paying the electric bill or the gas bill.

"I hate that. It controls my life. It takes away my choices," she said.

"Nomadland," which won a Golden Globe for Best Drama, is based on a 2017 nonfiction book of the same name by Jessica Bruder. Pflepsen has seen the movie, which features real-life nomads in many scenes, and said it's an accurate depiction of some of the people she's met.