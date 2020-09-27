The politics of climate change: How we can have more productive conversations

“You and all your climate terrorists can go to hell. You don’t have any idea what you’re talking about. You haven’t lived long enough!”
“Oh, really? Well, thanks to your generation — and all the people who have 'lived long enough' — my generation won’t be able to!”
“You seriously think that after millions of years, some no-name kids can do anything about it?”
“What makes me think I can do anything about it? What choice do I have?”
That conversation on a warm fall evening wasn’t supposed to happen. With a steaming casserole spread out on their mahogany dining room table, the Rivenbarks expected it would be another pleasant family dinner in their Austin, Texas, household. It was always a time for everyone to slow down and enjoy one another’s company.
But that didn’t happen on this night — all because of the last hour of Alyssa Rivenbark’s day at school.
That particular day ended with a debate course. The topic was climate change, an explosive one that students weren’t used to dealing with.
Alyssa, a high school junior, was assigned to argue that the scientific research of climate experts was misconstrued. That there really wasn’t any actual proof of human impact on the environment — an idea that disgusted her.
Throughout her attempt to quickly unearth existing evidence to support that claim, she was frustrated because she couldn’t find any credible sources. And now she was expected to defend that awkward position in a few minutes.
A self-described believer, but not an expert on the extent to which humans cause climate change, Alyssa left the classroom with her eyes opened to what an overwhelming majority of global scientists had concluded.
But how, she wondered, would she ever be able to effectively counter the consensus of the scientific community: the planet’s surface temperature rising nearly 2 degrees since the Industrial Revolution, the five warmest recorded years all within the last decade, the loss of Antarctic ice tripling in the last 10 years, global sea levels rising 8 inches in the past century.
How could she dance around the scientific data to convincingly defend the argument she’d been assigned?
She couldn’t.
In the end, the facts, realities, truths and data she found would not only lose her spot as a top debater but would also lose her spot at the dinner table a few hours later.
So, her father’s simple question: “How’d debate go?” quickly turned into an ugly screaming match between the climate change-believing daughter and her climate-denier father.
And, in the end, it wasted her mother’s delicious casserole.
The back-and-forth fireworks between father and daughter at the family kitchen table is hardly unique these days. In fact, it’s becoming an increasingly common occurrence at kitchen tables, classrooms, churches, sporting events, city council meetings, barrooms, grocery check-out lines and virtually every other place capable of holding two people close enough to talk.
Every day, more and more conversations are drowned out by the noise, the anger, the self-righteousness and the mounting inability to listen to opposing viewpoints.
Every day, more and more facts, figures and science are giving credence to thoughts, feelings and intractable opinions.
Every day, it inches closer and closer to becoming one of the most toxic and polarizing phrases in America’s lexicon: “Climate change.”
Or is it “Climate crisis?"
Or is it “Extreme weather?”
Or is it “Global warming?”
Or is it “Climate variability?"
Or is it …
Today’s climate change debate is volatile and political in nature. With all sides increasingly retreating to their ideological silos, unable to escape their own echo chambers, some serious questions have emerged:
* Why is it that our nation, and our world, have become so focused on the language and syntax of what people want to label as facts?
* Why are people worried about what to generally call the fact that the 20 warmest years on record have all occurred in the past 22 years?
* Why are people concerned about whether to call it “climate fluctuations” or just “weather changes?”
* Why is it that what is arguably the most advanced civilization in history — capable of moon landings, polio vaccines and the internet — is so stuck on vernacular?
* Why are all sorts of people averse to hearing viewpoints different from theirs?
* How did we get here?
* And what can we do about it?
These are baffling questions for many. Count Austin Hutchinson among them. The 20-year-old Abilene Christian University communications major struggles to figure out how to convey the rapid pace of climate change to his boomer-generation grandparents, whom he loves.
“I just don’t understand the blinders they have on,” said Hutchinson, a red-blooded Republican. “I’m not sure if it’s they don’t understand what’s happening, or if they don’t want to understand what’s happening.”
And grandparents, like 73-year-old Barbara Allison, an Oklahoma City native, are wondering how they can get through to their millennial-age children and grandchildren that the earth is so expansive and old, it will find a way.
“The entire time humans have walked earth, it has experienced some sort of environmental and ecological evolution. That won’t stop because some young people find the natural cycle distressing,” said Allison, who loves her grandsons but doesn’t understand them.
So, what can be done to bridge these generational gaps and political divisions, to get to a place where we can more deeply understand each other?
Conversations are often the obvious starting point. But given the sensitive nature of the issue, is there a way to ensure an exchange of civil discourse?
Dan Mager of Psychology Today offers up a ready answer: start eliminating all swearing, name calling and finger wagging — far too common today.
As soon as they enter the conversation, he said, “The only thing other people hear is anger and attack.” At which point “they are likely to leave, shut down or attack as well.”
So, if these are the conversational roadblocks that need to be eliminated, then what are some options that could lead to more civil exchanges and fewer screaming matches?
The first step, according to Elaine Gast Fawcett of the National Center for Family Philanthropy, is to recognize the point of a civil conversation.
The purpose of civil conversations, Fawcett said, is to “build a better understanding” between the participants. It’s equally important to recognize that “participants don’t have to agree.” Rather, “what matters is the act of listening to other people and learning their perspective.”
As the CEO of Metropolitan Family Services of Illinois, Ric Estrada gets in on a lot of conversations.
“It’s when we listen and hear each other’s stories that we recognize common experiences. And on those commonalities, we can build communities,” said Estrada.
The notion that listening is a key component to generating civil discourse is a concept heartily endorsed by Jeffrey Stevens, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln psychology professor.
Stevens notes that when people converse with someone holding an opposing viewpoint, their tendency is to listen only to what most closely coincides with their own world view.
“Everyone should be aware of the notion of confirmation bias,” said Stevens. This is the scientific explanation for why people “tend to pay attention to and remember things that (they) already agree with.”
But, if people are most likely to listen only to what they want to hear, how can one person ever persuade another person to think about the issue in a different way?
It’s a good question — and Stevens has an answer for it.
“Take a deep breath,” he said, “and remember that the best conversations involve active listening.” That is, listening “to the other person without interrupting or trying to prove them wrong.”
When someone allows their emotions to take control of their mouth, any hope we had of persuading the other person, or in the rare instance, confronting the fact that we may be wrong, goes out the window, Stevens said.
Stevens conducts simulations in his classrooms that focus on exactly this issue. He makes his students interview somebody on a subject with which they vehemently disagree.
“They struggle to avoid arguing,” he said, “but when they do just listen, they walk away with better knowledge of the person’s viewpoint.”
If actively listening is a key to productive conversation, how can it be employed in a topic as divisive as climate change?
Ursula Kreitmair, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has a ready answer: Actively listen, for sure, but don’t jam up your responses with a boatload of scientific complexities.
Kreitmair said there is one sure way to go about implementing the science into daily conversations: “Don’t.”
According to her, that’s one of the reasons conversations on such an important topic become tainted. And, too often, it ends up tainting the relationship as well.
“Don’t use the specifics when you’re talking to a denier or a skeptic — that will only shut them down and end the conversation,” she suggested. “If they believe the premise is tainted, they will not be open to conclusions. Any attempts to persuade will only shut them down and end the conversation. Rather, work on building common connections."
Meanwhile, Charles Camosy, a professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University, offers another suggestion.
He strongly recommends “avoiding binary thinking” such as liberal/conservative or believer/denier.
Too often, he said, we try to debate issues and separate frames of thought into two categories. But, in reality, they “are almost always too complex to fit into simplistic categories.”
So, according to the experts, actively listening, avoiding swearing, name calling and finger wagging, taking a deep breath to calm potential nerves, not overloading the science into it, remembering the concept of confirmation bias and the downsides of binary thought are all critical to having more civil conversations.
These are the keys, they say, to convincing your grandma that recycling is good. The keys to convincing your daughter that the world is bigger than the sum of its parts. To convincing everyone that there is hope for whatever it is they believe in.
The desire to have conversations with those holding opposing views is age-old. But to generate an understanding with one another, to eliminate the chances of one party storming out of the room, mind untouched, the experts say it is critical to reexamine the way in which these conversations typically occur.
As experts suggest, not everyone can be well-versed in the science of the climate crisis, but they can actively listen, engage with others and build bridges in the process.
These bridges have improved the relationship between father and daughter, in fact.
“You know, Alyssa, I’m very proud to see you following your passions.”
“Thanks, Dad. It’s something I really believe in and something I need to do.”
“Do you think there’s a spot for me in there somewhere?”
“You want to join? Don’t you think we’re ‘climate-terrorists?’”
“Well, no, not so much anymore. Some of my buddies at work have opened my eyes a bit.”
“Really? How’d they pull that off? I’ve been trying for years.”
“Well, they didn’t treat me like the enemy. Or like I was a jackass for having a different view.”
“So glad to hear that, Dad.”
“Good. Now let’s not waste this casserole Mom made for us.”
One year ago: Photos, videos from catastrophic flooding in Nebraska
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Wahoo, 3.13
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Northeast Nebraska flooding
Flood images from northeast Nebraska this morning.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Aerial - Norfolk levee
Stop sign - St. Edward
SUVs under water - near Columbus
Trees - near Genoa pic.twitter.com/hQZAbLRb4I
I am gone
Over the dam at Chalco Hills
Arlington semi swept into floodwaters
Gering roads
Ashland rescue
Creighton snow
Rock County north of Bassett
Just one of many roads out. These will not show up on the 511 map as they are country roads. Damage to roads and bridges plus blizzard conditions can have a deadly consequence. Please stay home (road is in Rock County N of Bassett, Carnes bridge) pic.twitter.com/2r03FymKJh— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 14, 2019
Spencer Dam collapse
Road conditions
#Nebraska road conditions in one photo... pic.twitter.com/ApauX4YJoU— NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) March 14, 2019
U.S. 34 closed west of Seward
Ravenna
From the homeland, Muddy Creek on the south edge of Ravenna looking north. Never seen it like that. #newx pic.twitter.com/Bm7AUR3032— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) March 14, 2019
U.S. 81 north of Norfolk
O'Neill rescue
Rescuing calf
Big Blue in Crete
Ice chunks thrown onto road
Received these images from a Brig Gen with the @NENationalGuard taken on a county road near Elba.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Those are ice blocks on the road, brought there by flood waters.
Almost looks otherworldly. Now imagine these flowing in water. Don't drive through flood waters. pic.twitter.com/NwcIrTVIb5
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding, Ashland
Flooding, Hooper
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Fremont flooding
Creighton bridge damage
Highway 91 at Lindsay
NDOT yard and buildings swept away on Highway 12
Rescued in boat
Spencer Dam
Aerial survey of flood areas
The NSP Aviation Support Division is in the air with #NSP575 to survey flood areas for @NEMAtweets.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Here's the east side of Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/U2KW05Z7O4
Teamwork on display
Teamwork is on full display across eastern Nebraska. #OneTeamOneFight #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/cty9QHvCQZ— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Milford flooding
Knox County Highway 14
Historic bridge over Loup destroyed
One tragedy among many: The bridge listed on the National Register of Historic Places near Sargent has been destroyed in the flooding on the Middle Loup River.— History Nebraska (@HistoryNebraska) March 15, 2019
It was one of the few remaining steel truss bridges built in Nebraska in the early 1900s. 📸 April Kitt and Josey Wales pic.twitter.com/L65pbdljNw
Stranded cattle near Fremont
From the Fremont area this morning on the Platte. Each of those little islands has dozens of cattle on it, stranded with no place to go.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Our thoughts are with our agriculture industry as they will certainly feel the effects of this flooding. pic.twitter.com/PK8gpu2NMb
South of Fullerton
Highway 14 south of Fullerton. pic.twitter.com/zpX0rAEuOi— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Aerial photos from governor's flyover
More photos from Fremont, Norfolk, Schuyler, and Bellwood. pic.twitter.com/5yalLY5kZ7— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 15, 2019
Highway 14 and 12 junction at Niobrara
Highway flooding
Genoa bridge
Stranded cattle
Flooding, 3.15
Flooding, 3.15
Above Arlington
@omaha_scanner above Arlington, NE pic.twitter.com/LM6lkKU0Db— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 15, 2019
Wahoo to Omaha through Lincoln
Missouri River from Omaha
Air rescue near Arlington
.@NENationalGuard performing an air rescue near Arlington.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
These teams have saved dozens of people in the last 24 hours. #heroes #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/JBZ1HRmGsj
Flooding in Oakland, Lyons areas
Flooding around Lyons and Oakland, NE. #NEwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/6xXDfYomp9— Eric Anderson (@KD0STS) March 15, 2019
Highway 79 and North Bend evacuation
Tuxedo Park in Crete
Platte River flooding at I-80
West Center Road washed out by flooding
West Center, section of road washed away. Pic taken Saturday March 16 at 7:15am CST. @omaha_scanner @EnterprisePub @JournalStarNews @KETV @WOWT6News @NWSOmaha @FremontTribune pic.twitter.com/Kf1lmVwMOd— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 16, 2019
Helicopter sandbagging Lincoln water supply
@NENationalGuard Blackhawk conducting sandbag operations this morning. Dropping 1.5T bags to protect @CityOfLincoln wells situated on island in Platte River. pic.twitter.com/iQOOrp5UCE— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
Overview of flooding in Valley area
Flooding around Valley NE. Still dangerous to enter any flood waters #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/QdpJbTOaGF— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
Video of flooding in the Waterloo area
Flooding near Waterloo this morning. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/3ofBxFOirw— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding this morning in De Witt, Nebraska along the Big Blue River from my drone! March 16, 2019 at 8am Central @spann @ReedTimmerAccu @NWSOmaha @breakingweather @wxnewsdesk @WeatherNation @LiveStormsMedia @DJIGlobal pic.twitter.com/5w0asMa2EV— Josh Alecci (@AlecciJosh) March 16, 2019
Governor attends community meeting in Niobrara
.@GovRicketts, @SenSasse, and Senator Tim Gragert address a community meeting at the Niobrara Fire Hall. #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/BX0Tass3UN— NE Governor's Office (@NEGovOffice) March 16, 2019
Flood damage near Niobrara
this is Highway 12, heading west. The next bridge just went away, down river pic.twitter.com/B27TiKpr9P— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 16, 2019
Oakland football field flooded
This is where I played football in high school.— Graham Christensen (@grahamchristen) March 16, 2019
Hoping for a speedy recovery for the people of Oakland, and other underwater rural communities. I have never seen so many NE communities flooded at once in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/QYCUo03i5o
Flyover of Spencer Dam
Spencer Dam. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/yWHBLVgL7C— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Flooding in western Douglas County
Special thanks to the @OmahaPolice and @OPDABLE1 for this critical view of the flooding in western Douglas County. Being able to see a bigger picture of the flooding is key to emergency response and Unified Command planning.#NebraskaFlood #valley #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/Fc7345f5ZH— DouglasCountyNE (@DouglasCountyNE) March 16, 2019
Flooding in Wood River
Video of flooding in Wood River. pic.twitter.com/nKO6x5486x— NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) March 16, 2019
Flooding near Plattsmouth, 3.16
Trying to keep floods from reaching Alda
Alda video
Bridge over Niobrara
What remains of Spencer Dam
Flyover of Highway 12 west of Niobrara
More video from @GovRicketts' flight today in northern Nebraska.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 16, 2019
This is Highway 12 west of Niobrara. You can see where the bridge was and where it is now (a few hundred yards downstream).
Incredible damage to this area. Keep this area in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/hfBDOVQPjz
Wood River photos
Water surrounds Weather Service office
You may encounter some broken links on our webpage, but our forecasters remain hard at work forecasting and issuing warnings and products. We've moved operations to Hastings, NE.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 17, 2019
Thanks, @NWSHastings! pic.twitter.com/duFbVpbGq5
Nebraska National Guard missions
Here are some photos from March 14 where multiple helicopters and crews conducted extraction and relocation missions of citizens and pets identified as stranded or isolated due to the historic flooding.— NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) March 17, 2019
(2/3)#NEGuard | #NEMA | #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/Dq1bcnvAxU
Nemaha County flooding
Nemaha County, NE feeling the effects of broken MO River levees. Nemaha Sheriff and @NEStatePatrol teaming up to respond and protect. pic.twitter.com/1VTTRKXqS9— Col. John A. Bolduc (@NSPColonel) March 17, 2019
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Sarpy County flyover
West side of Columbus
Current view west side of Columbus from Highway 30. #Nebraskaflood #NebraskaFlood2019 #newx #Flood2019 #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/I7ap1NHF88— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Dog rescues
We understand how important your pets are.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 17, 2019
So when troopers come to the rescue, the pets gets rescued too.
(Not pictured: a massive dog who got to ride in the NSP helicopter!)
Great work, troops! pic.twitter.com/ZOJwxV3o3X
Roads in northeast Nebraska
Save water Ride dirty in Lincoln
Bellevue flooding update
Elkhorn bridge still impassable
Q St West of the Elkhorn River bridge is impassable. Unified Command continues to asses damage as they attempt to open roads to closed off communities. #NebraskaStrong #NebraskaFlood #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/JfMlRTjjQH— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) March 18, 2019
Task Force One
5 days and counting as NE-TF1 continues to assist not only the Nebraska National Guard but local first responders as well from this deadly flood. pic.twitter.com/Wfc0p70ivA— NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) March 18, 2019
U.S. 81 south of Columbus
Current view south of Columbus on Highway 81 shows the devastation left behind once #Flood waters have begun to recede. It's a sad situation not just affecting humans but all types of life forms. #Flood2019 #NebraskaFlood2019 #nebraskaflooding pic.twitter.com/RClE8n0kNr— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Unloading in Peru
People in Peru, Nebraska unload water from One Way Church in nearby Plattsmouth. Peru’s water treatment plant was knocked out by flooding on the Missouri River pic.twitter.com/0HQoqLvSwF— Fred Knapp (@fredmknapp) March 18, 2019
U.S. 77 south from Fremont
Rescuing calf in Fullerton
Highway 91
This Highway 91 at the Dodge/Washington County line. pic.twitter.com/ZFqyobYt1O— NSP Troop A (@NSP_TroopA) March 18, 2019
Good Morning America
The rest of the country is watching Nebraska now.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
They're learning about who we are and what we're made of. #NebraskaStrong https://t.co/tVfJPcwH1d
Nebraska City flooding
Cooper plant
Water flowing over levee L575 across the river from Nebraska City in Percival, Iowa
NASA before and after images
Check out these images from @NASA.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Left is from March 2018.
Right is from Saturday.
Troopers have shared images from ground and from the air, but to see if from space is even more eye opening. pic.twitter.com/2pg2zNS6fl
Steinhart Grain Terminal at Nebraska City
Ashland roads
As the water recedes, people will begin to see why we stress not driving through flood water.— Ashland Fire Dept. (@AshlandFireDept) March 18, 2019
Remember that.#NebraksaFlood2019 #NebraskaWeather #AshlandNebraska#NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/PXYjsEQWcQ
Patrol flight of flooding
Among the many valuable things our NSP pilots do: stream real-time video to @NEMAtweets and the State EOC.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's what it looks like from the flight yesterday in southeast Nebraska up to the Omaha area. The video comes with a road overlay.
More Video: https://t.co/4zQscPl8NG pic.twitter.com/YQd5deV2nU
Valley roads
SWAT team rescue
This is a pic of one of the countless rescues our SWAT team performed utilizing the @NEStatePatrol Light Armored Vehicle. Thank you to our SWAT team for being available around the clock to assist. #alphaswat #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/nAvjLy5Sud— NSP_TroopANightShift (@NSPTroopANights) March 18, 2019
Offutt flooding
Like large portions of Nebraska, Offutt personnel are battling flood waters which started to creep onto the installation March 15. Get the full story here - https://t.co/o90sNK9o8i pic.twitter.com/9px7LetGJR— OffuttAFB (@Offutt_AFB) March 17, 2019
Fixing the road
Aid convoy to Fremont
Yesterday, when @HyVee said Fremont was running out of food, @NSP_TroopA and @NENationalGuard led the way.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's the two hour journey in two minutes.
Made possible by @NebraskaDOT, and now thanks to NDOT, there's now a path into Fremont OPEN! #Teamwork #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/N0wFgSS9rg
By the numbers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!