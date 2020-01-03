The past and future of Gothenburg’s Sod House Museum and the world's largest plow

Baked by the sun and buffeted by wind, the southeast corner of a sod house is typically the first piece to fail and fall.
Merle Block would learn this lesson the hard way, some years after he’d taught himself to build a home from the very ground around it.
He and his wife, Linda, were farming and ranching near Gothenburg at the time. But they felt called to tell the story of their ancestors, immigrants who landed in Nebraska and had relied on the earth to provide the shelter they needed.
They feared the area’s connection to its past was slipping away.
“Both of our families lived in sod houses in the 1880s and thereafter,” he said recently from Arizona, where they were escaping winter. “I grew up on a farm, but I never saw the sod houses.”
In 1988, they bought 3 acres near Gothenburg’s interstate exit, built a bright red barn and opened a museum, showcasing the area’s rich Swedish history with old photos and pioneer-era items.
Merle Block put up the sod house next, cutting and stacking and shaping the bricks of soil into four walls and a roof. It took him three weeks and three good reference books, he said.
The couple now had the makings of a tourist attraction, but they needed more tourists. So he built what he called the world’s biggest sod-raking plow out of new steel and old bridge planks, four times larger than normal and a magnet for travelers.
“It was just a showpiece, right up next to the interstate at the front of the lot. People would see it and pull off.”
But he wasn’t done. He collected all of the scrap barbed wire his neighbors, and their neighbors, could offer, and taught himself to be a sculptor.
He wrapped more than 3 miles of fence wire into a Native hunting on horseback, 4.5 miles into a buffalo grazing nearby.
“I put the buffalo out in the grass beyond the sod house and the barn, and they’d spot that right away. People kept coming back and bringing friends and showing them. And that’s what we wanted.”
Those early years, they were averaging 50,000 visitors a summer, he said. They didn’t charge admission, but they accepted donations and sold souvenirs in the sod house.
“That still didn’t do it,” he said. “It wasn’t a money-making project.”
They welcomed visitors for nearly three decades, even as the Pizza Hut and Howard Johnson and Comfort Suites and espresso shop moved into the area, and the sod house weathered and he had to build it back up, and the sculptures rusted and the demands of running a museum started taking a toll.
They shut it down two years ago.
“We hated it that we had to close, but the time comes when it doesn’t work. The wife said: ‘We’re old.’ You get up into your 80s; you just don’t want to work.”
They put their attraction on the market last year: barn, sod house, barbed-wire buffalo and Native, world’s largest plow -- 3 acres of interstate-area property -- for $119,000.
Gothenburg is proud of its pioneer history, promoting its Pony Express station, the historical museum and, for years, the Sod House Museum.
And its boosters have been monitoring the future of the property. It needs updating, but it’s still a draw, said Deb Egenberger, executive director of the Community Development Office.
“We’d love to see it remain there,” she said. “We have a lot of folks who come right off the interstate and want to see it.”
The offers started trickling in, said Stephanie Walker, an agent with Gothenburg’s Remax Farm, Home and Ranch who’d never sold a sod house before.
“It was a unique listing, just because it wasn’t a typical commercial listing.”
Most potential buyers had plans for the property that didn’t include telling the tale of the area’s history.
But then the right offer appeared. A fair price, and a letter pledging to continue the museum’s legacy, while making some changes and updates.
That meant something to the sellers, Walker said. The property is under contract, the deal should close soon and the hand-built tribute to the past should have a future.
“The Blocks are very much tied to that,” she said. “And they’re glad to see it continue.”
