The past and future of Gothenburg’s Sod House Museum and the world's largest plow

“It was just a showpiece, right up next to the interstate at the front of the lot. People would see it and pull off.”

But he wasn’t done. He collected all of the scrap barbed wire his neighbors, and their neighbors, could offer, and taught himself to be a sculptor.

He wrapped more than 3 miles of fence wire into a Native hunting on horseback, 4.5 miles into a buffalo grazing nearby.

“I put the buffalo out in the grass beyond the sod house and the barn, and they’d spot that right away. People kept coming back and bringing friends and showing them. And that’s what we wanted.”

Those early years, they were averaging 50,000 visitors a summer, he said. They didn’t charge admission, but they accepted donations and sold souvenirs in the sod house.

“That still didn’t do it,” he said. “It wasn’t a money-making project.”

They welcomed visitors for nearly three decades, even as the Pizza Hut and Howard Johnson and Comfort Suites and espresso shop moved into the area, and the sod house weathered and he had to build it back up, and the sculptures rusted and the demands of running a museum started taking a toll.

They shut it down two years ago.