The cost of COVID: 'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'

Alan Burr was the uncle who sent clever birthday cards to his nieces and nephews and always had a joke when the family gathered.

“Uncle Al was just like the coolest person,” Shelli Keller said. “Having an uncle who was an artist and doing his own thing, living a totally different life, was the best.”

Burr grew up in Talmage. He earned a master’s degree in art from Pittsburg State University, went off to teach in small-town Iowa before coming back to Nebraska to work in manufacturing plants near Grand Island.

After he retired, he moved to Humboldt and bought a piece of farmland so he could hunt deer. He named the place Antler Acres, built himself a cabin, rented out the pasture.

He fished and volunteered at the dog rescue in Auburn. He painted and created collages made of wood — reclaimed barn planks, old picture frames, tree limbs cut into silver dollar-sized slices.

The 73-year-old never married. He’d been engaged in college, but it didn’t work out, his little sister Beverlee Keller said.

But he wasn’t lonely. He liked to do things his way, in his own time, she said.

“He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”