The cost of COVID: 'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'

The fundraiser at McDonald's was for Hope.
In memory of Hope. To help Hope's family.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at the York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
"She was really well-known. People would come in and talk to her," Jessica McGraw, Hope's sister-in-law, said. "Everyone who came in contact with her, she brightened their day."
The Journal Star would like to share the stories of Southeast Nebraskans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your…
Hope contracted COVID-19 in the first few days of the new year. It's unclear exactly how she came in contact with the virus. She was taking every precaution, her sister, Brittany Hindal, said, including wearing a mask whenever she was around people.
Initially, she lost her sense of taste and smell. Then she started to feel worse, her sister said. Hope was hesitant to seek help — she didn't have health insurance and didn't want to pay a big bill.
One night, she woke up in the middle of the night and had trouble breathing. Her oxygen levels dropped. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital, but her condition worsened. She developed pneumonia. Blood clots became a concern. On Jan. 17, Hope died of COVID-19 complications.
"She was gone way too soon," Brittany said.
Her sister loved playing with her nieces and nephews and cherished her two cats, Josie and Jeb — "don't worry, they'll be taken care of," Brittany said.
Her obituary said she enjoyed music, movies and bowling, too.
"She was always smiling," said Brittany, who worked alongside her at McDonald's. "I loved to see her smile. I've never seen someone who smiled so much more than my little sister. She did not give a crap what anyone else thought. She was her own person. She was unique."
Jessica was concerned when her sister-in-law contracted COVID, but thought she would be OK since she was so young.
"We never thought in a million years she would be taken from us by COVID," she said. "It's definitely one of those things you see with older people and people with weak immune systems. It was eye-opening."
Brittany texted her dad on one particularly tough day after Hope died. She said she really missed her sister.
Her dad replied: "Who wouldn't miss Hope?"
— Zach Hammack
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The red-headed woman loved music and parties and adventure, a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Gloria Pospisil, 80, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 11. The long-time piano teacher and church organist was a farm girl at heart who kept a busy social calendar.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-ter…
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”