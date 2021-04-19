The cost of COVID: 'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'

The fundraiser at McDonald's was for Hope.

In memory of Hope. To help Hope's family.

Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at the York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.

"She was really well-known. People would come in and talk to her," Jessica McGraw, Hope's sister-in-law, said. "Everyone who came in contact with her, she brightened their day."

Hope contracted COVID-19 in the first few days of the new year. It's unclear exactly how she came in contact with the virus. She was taking every precaution, her sister, Brittany Hindal, said, including wearing a mask whenever she was around people.

Initially, she lost her sense of taste and smell. Then she started to feel worse, her sister said. Hope was hesitant to seek help — she didn't have health insurance and didn't want to pay a big bill.

One night, she woke up in the middle of the night and had trouble breathing. Her oxygen levels dropped. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital, but her condition worsened. She developed pneumonia. Blood clots became a concern. On Jan. 17, Hope died of COVID-19 complications.

"She was gone way too soon," Brittany said.