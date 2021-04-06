Texas company seeking to take over feedlot adjoining troubled AltEn plant

According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, AltEn began processing seeds treated with pesticides into ethanol in 2015 without the state's knowledge.

Residents from Mead began complaining of an odor coming from the plant by 2016, and in 2019, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture told the plant to stop selling the wet distiller's grains byproduct from the ethanol process as a soil additive after samples revealed high concentrations of pesticides.

Langley died in 2017, at which point his stepson, Tanner Shaw, also of Kansas, became president of the limited liability company that owns Mead Cattle Co., AltEn and Green Disposal, the company that operates a biochar unit on the site, according to state filings.

Jody Weible of Mead asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to deny the conditional use permit sought by the new owners until samples could be taken to determine if the water at the feedlot was safe for cattle.

"I'm concerned the water has not been tested at the cattle company and they're right next to the ethanol plant," Weible said. "I'm not against the feedlot or the cattle company; I think it should be delayed until we know everything is safe."