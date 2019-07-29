A temporary traffic signal installed when flood-related traffic increased near Ashland this spring will be removed this week.
The Nebraska Department of Roads said the signal at U.S. 6 and Nebraska 66 near Ashland will be removed by Thursday.
City editor
City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.
