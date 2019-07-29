{{featured_button_text}}

A temporary traffic signal installed when flood-related traffic increased near Ashland this spring will be removed this week.

The Nebraska Department of Roads said the signal at U.S. 6 and Nebraska 66 near Ashland will be removed by Thursday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Load comments