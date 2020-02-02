Tekamah institution riding off into the sunset
Tekamah institution riding off into the sunset

  Updated
Dick's Western Store

What began as an extension of a barber shop has grown into a Tekamah landmark featuring western apparel and cowboy hats, fine boots and clothing.

TEKAMAH -- After 52 years of fitting locals, rock stars and rodeo queens in their boots and cowboy duds, the owners of Dick’s Western Store in downtown Tekamah have decided to retire and close the business.

“It’s been an incredible ride” said Anne Sheets, who owns the store with her husband Floyd. She has been an employee of the store since high school. “In my heart I wish Dick’s could stay open forever, but I know that’s not reality.”

A retirement sale will continue until all the merchandise and fixtures have sold.

The current location opened as Dick’s Western Store in 1968. Dick Sheets, who graduated from nearby Herman High School in 1947, moved to Tekamah and opened a barber shop in 1949. After a few moves, he landed in a building on 13th Street that was too big for just a barber chair.

Sheets and his wife of 67 years, Marge, started selling shoes and boots in the extra space, eventually adding western apparel and cowboy hats, and so began the legend of Dick’s impeccable customer service and its broad selection of fine boots and clothing.

Business at Dick’s grew steadily, and locations were added in Omaha and Norfolk. He eventually sold the Tekamah store to Floyd and Anne Sheets to spend additional time at the other stores and pursue his love of Appaloosa horses.

In his later years, Dick Sheets could still be found most days at the flagship store and barbershop on Tekamah’s Main Street chatting up patrons and selling boots.

In a 2010 Plaindealer profile marking his 80th birthday, he said, “Coming to town every morning has been like starting a vacation. You never know what will happen, but it’s usually something great!”

Dick's Western Store

The current location of Dick’s Western Store opened in Tekamah in 1968. 

Dick Sheets died in 2016, but he was the origin of an incredible family tree.

Most of the Sheets kids and grandkids have grown up in the store and can fit a pair of boots or shape a Stetson hat. At 92, Marge Sheets still stops by the store on occasion to see what’s new.

But the modern retail environment, including competition from online sellers, takes a toll on small-town family shops.

“We’d like to keep it open, but we just can’t,” Floyd Sheets said.

When Dick started his barber shop, haircuts were 50 cents. Dick’s son, Greg, followed in his footsteps and still offers a great haircut for a very reasonable price and even an old-school straight razor shave for men.

Greg’s Barbershop will remain open.

When she started working at the western store, Anne was the 17-year-old high school sweetheart of Dick’s son, Floyd, and was painfully shy with customers.

“Dick used to make me stand in front of the three-way mirror and smile at myself,” she recalled.

She eventually came out of her shell and for 45 years customers have traveled across many state lines to shop at the store.

She once fit Johnny Cash in a hat and boots at the Omaha store.

“It’s been a real joy to live and work in this community and share Dick’s legacy,” she said. “I will mostly miss our faithful customers, and the smell of leather.”

