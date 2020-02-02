Tekamah institution riding off into the sunset

In his later years, Dick Sheets could still be found most days at the flagship store and barbershop on Tekamah’s Main Street chatting up patrons and selling boots.

In a 2010 Plaindealer profile marking his 80th birthday, he said, “Coming to town every morning has been like starting a vacation. You never know what will happen, but it’s usually something great!”

Dick Sheets died in 2016, but he was the origin of an incredible family tree.

Most of the Sheets kids and grandkids have grown up in the store and can fit a pair of boots or shape a Stetson hat. At 92, Marge Sheets still stops by the store on occasion to see what’s new.

But the modern retail environment, including competition from online sellers, takes a toll on small-town family shops.

“We’d like to keep it open, but we just can’t,” Floyd Sheets said.

When Dick started his barber shop, haircuts were 50 cents. Dick’s son, Greg, followed in his footsteps and still offers a great haircut for a very reasonable price and even an old-school straight razor shave for men.

Greg’s Barbershop will remain open.