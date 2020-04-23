You are the owner of this article.
Tekamah couple is accused of kidnapping boys because they didn't think daughter was a 'good mother'
A Tekamah couple who sparked an Amber Alert this week allegedly took their grandsons because they didn't think the woman's daughter was a "good mother," an FBI special agent said in an affidavit for their arrests.

The 7- and 4-year-old boys were found safe near Wichita, Kansas, late the next morning with Tanner Leichleiter.

Now, Leichleiter and Nora Gilda Guevara Tirana, who are married, stand accused of kidnapping and aiding and abetting for what started Sunday at the children's Tekamah home, according to court records.

Tanner Leichleiter

Anthony Peterson, a special agent with the FBI in Omaha, said Guevara Tirana had been watching the boys while their mother was visiting family in Grand Island.

When she returned Sunday at about noon, she said she argued with her mother and Leichleiter over her not showing Leichleiter respect, "and because of this Leichleiter and Guevara Tirana did not think she was a 'good mother.'"

Peterson said the woman alleges that things escalated and Guevara Tirana destroyed her cellphone, smart watch and computer with a hammer and Leichleiter assaulted her.

She said her mother forced her into a bedroom, held her there and told her Leichleiter was taking the children. At about 5 a.m. Monday, she was able to get away when Guevara Tirana fell asleep. She drove to a gas station nearby and called the police to report the kidnapping.

The Burt County Sheriff's Office arrested Guevara Tirana soon after.

And an Amber Alert went out for people to be on the lookout for the boys and Leichleiter in his white Ford Expedition. 

Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office found Leichleiter driving southwest of Wichita -- over 330 miles from Tekamah -- and were able to take him into custody and recover the boys.

At a hearing in federal court in Wichita, he appeared by video from the jail and agreed to be transferred to Nebraska, where he and his wife both face kidnapping charges in state court and U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Authorities said Monday that they were working to reunite the boys with their parents.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

