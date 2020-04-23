Tekamah couple is accused of kidnapping boys because they didn't think daughter was a 'good mother'

A Tekamah couple who sparked an Amber Alert this week allegedly took their grandsons because they didn't think the woman's daughter was a "good mother," an FBI special agent said in an affidavit for their arrests.
The 7- and 4-year-old boys were found safe near Wichita, Kansas, late the next morning with Tanner Leichleiter.
Now, Leichleiter and Nora Gilda Guevara Tirana, who are married, stand accused of kidnapping and aiding and abetting for what started Sunday at the children's Tekamah home, according to court records.
Anthony Peterson, a special agent with the FBI in Omaha, said Guevara Tirana had been watching the boys while their mother was visiting family in Grand Island.
When she returned Sunday at about noon, she said she argued with her mother and Leichleiter over her not showing Leichleiter respect, "and because of this Leichleiter and Guevara Tirana did not think she was a 'good mother.'"
Peterson said the woman alleges that things escalated and Guevara Tirana destroyed her cellphone, smart watch and computer with a hammer and Leichleiter assaulted her.
She said her mother forced her into a bedroom, held her there and told her Leichleiter was taking the children. At about 5 a.m. Monday, she was able to get away when Guevara Tirana fell asleep. She drove to a gas station nearby and called the police to report the kidnapping.
The Burt County Sheriff's Office arrested Guevara Tirana soon after.
And an Amber Alert went out for people to be on the lookout for the boys and Leichleiter in his white Ford Expedition.
Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office found Leichleiter driving southwest of Wichita -- over 330 miles from Tekamah -- and were able to take him into custody and recover the boys.
At a hearing in federal court in Wichita, he appeared by video from the jail and agreed to be transferred to Nebraska, where he and his wife both face kidnapping charges in state court and U.S. District Court in Omaha.
Authorities said Monday that they were working to reunite the boys with their parents.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
Paige M Viterna
Kimimila Geliga
Paw Klay
Katrina Freeman
Terrence D Moore
Leantre Vaughn
Daniel Troy Veach
Mikayla Ladine Jones
Isaac De La Garza
Marco De La Garza
Vanessa Nicole Fierras
Omarion Jarell Carter
Maleah Patricia Yendra
McKenna R Graves
Travis Dean Stults
Savannah Brooke Ford
Antoinnette Deanna Ros Gaspard
Shelby Carolyn Mullen
Kaiden Avery Davis
Savanna May Camerlinck
Abdi Ali Osman
Columbriana Hicks
Daniel Luna-hernandez
Millie Paulina Roman
Austin Arthur Grills
Tyrin Young
Jeremiah Rock
Sydney Lynn Shattuck
Robert Jr Blue
Fabiola Athena Isabell Noriega
Jessenia Domingo
Heaven Marie Musil
Genise Oliver
Roy Edward III Winters
Marcel James Webb
Nyla E Lucas
Amarion Ladarious Snoddy
Giavonni Delzane Phillips
Sequoia Nevaeh Amirako Harlan
Krishna Qurdale Jr Johnigan
Justice Paige Blair
Sicily M Klevemann
Achol Mudut Magay Akue Agau
Rayjah Levering
Christopher Michael Sinner
Rodney Jame Berscheid-thompson
Claudia Gonzalez
Tyler Robert Oldfield
Allison Allen
Alycia Lamontia
Mercedes Kruger
Austin Buchanan
Neomi Diane Tate
Kendrick G Arrendondo
Kevin L Thornton
Annalena Jean Halac
Aecho Heaton
Nicolas Donovan Brodigan
Shanta One Four Bryant
Javier Evans
Jackson Wilson
Fabian F Rivera-vergara
Emma Lynelle Gamble
Areyon T Allen
Joaquin S Holbert-castillo
Ayezayah Buckhalter
Mykayla Patricia Nyhoff
Mackenzie Estes
Christopher R Cade
Tekoreon W Bush
Kurt L Oneal
Tachae Marie Ross
Zakhari Ladell Thornton-smith
Nathan Antonio Turnley
Avyn D Crawford
Gino Liban
Bailey Zapata
Amariyanah Mykelle Lynne Aaron
Dustin Tyler Burt
Rigo Britt
Bidit Tuach Jul
L0gan Uldrich-argent
Stoy Anders Jr Signal
Dick L Lasher
Jaywon D Cooper
Justin Lorenzo Fowler
Trusha Rakesh Patel
Shalisha M Thomas
Courtney L Fornstrom
Bianca Rodrizuez Zepeda
Miranda Smith-huenink
John Chris-mikal Schler
Jesse J Glebavicius
Jerry M Fitzgerald
Chase Andrew King
Jonathan A Medellin
Logan J Uldrich Argent
Malachi Reed-davis
Tori Polite
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!