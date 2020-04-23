Tekamah couple is accused of kidnapping boys because they didn't think daughter was a 'good mother'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Tekamah couple who sparked an Amber Alert this week allegedly took their grandsons because they didn't think the woman's daughter was a "good mother," an FBI special agent said in an affidavit for their arrests.

The 7- and 4-year-old boys were found safe near Wichita, Kansas, late the next morning with Tanner Leichleiter.

Now, Leichleiter and Nora Gilda Guevara Tirana, who are married, stand accused of kidnapping and aiding and abetting for what started Sunday at the children's Tekamah home, according to court records.

Anthony Peterson, a special agent with the FBI in Omaha, said Guevara Tirana had been watching the boys while their mother was visiting family in Grand Island.

When she returned Sunday at about noon, she said she argued with her mother and Leichleiter over her not showing Leichleiter respect, "and because of this Leichleiter and Guevara Tirana did not think she was a 'good mother.'"

Peterson said the woman alleges that things escalated and Guevara Tirana destroyed her cellphone, smart watch and computer with a hammer and Leichleiter assaulted her.