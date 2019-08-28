A 14-year-old girl was arrested and released to her parents for making online threats to the Medicine Valley Public Schools in Curtis, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The threats to “shoot up the whole school of Medicine Valley and kill the new principal” surfaced Tuesday on Snapchat and included a photo of an unidentified man with a gun in each hand, and another on the hood of his pickup, the North Platte Bulletin reported.
The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office responded and secured the school, which remained in session but locked.
The sheriff’s office, along with the patrol, arrested the teen late Tuesday evening on suspicion of making terroristic threats. She was allowed to remain home after a probation assessment, according to the patrol.
The investigation -- which also included the FBI, North Platte Police, McCook Police, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Information Analysis Center -- revealed nobody else was behind the threat.
The school returned to its regular schedule with normal building access Wednesday, according to its Facebook page.