Tecumseh inmate assaults prison staff member, fires set by others prompt searches

A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution staff member was sent to the hospital Tuesday after being assaulted by an inmate, prison officials said.

The staff member was checking a door when an inmate in an adjacent cell punched them repeatedly and struck them in the torso with his knee, according to a news release.

The staff member was treated at the hospital but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

In another housing unit at the prison, the prison system's emergency response team assisted staff in conducting targeted searches of cells on Tuesday.

The department said the searches were in response to incidents on Saturday in which three inmates set fires in their cells, refused to leave and became combative using homemade weapons.

The Tecumseh Fire Department assisted in extinguishing one of the fires, which officials said did not spread beyond the three cells.

Two staff members suffered minor injuries.

