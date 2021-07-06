 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tecumseh inmate assaults prison staff member, fires set by others prompt searches
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Tecumseh inmate assaults prison staff member, fires set by others prompt searches

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution staff member was sent to the hospital Tuesday after being assaulted by an inmate, prison officials said. 

The staff member was checking a door when an inmate in an adjacent cell punched them repeatedly and struck them in the torso with his knee, according to a news release.

The staff member was treated at the hospital but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

In another housing unit at the prison, the prison system's emergency response team assisted staff in conducting targeted searches of cells on Tuesday.

The department said the searches were in response to incidents on Saturday in which three inmates set fires in their cells, refused to leave and became combative using homemade weapons.

The Tecumseh Fire Department assisted in extinguishing one of the fires, which officials said did not spread beyond the three cells.

Two staff members suffered minor injuries.

Lincoln woman involved in Saturday hit-and-run was driving distracted, report says
One man dead after train strikes UTV in Richardson County
Hickman man suffers "traumatic injuries" to both hands after artillery shell explodes
Prisons logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harrah's plans to open casino in Columbus
Nebraska News

Harrah's plans to open casino in Columbus

  • Updated

The approximately $75 million casino development is expected to feature a new one-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News