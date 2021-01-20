TC Energy says it will suspend work on Keystone XL pipeline

Expecting that new President Joe Biden will revoke its permit, TC Energy Corp. on Wednesday announced it will suspend work on the Keystone XL pipeline.

The Canadian energy company said it will review the decision, assess its implications and consider its options. "However, as a result of the expected revocation of the presidential permit, advancement of the project will be suspended."

Neither Biden nor his staff have commented on the pipeline, but it's widely expected that canceling the permit will be among his first executive actions in office.

After reports surfaced that it would be canceled on the first day of Biden’s term, Calgary, Alberta-based TC Energy Corp. announced late Sunday it would spend $1.7 billion on a solar, wind and battery-powered operating system for the pipeline to ensure it is zero-emission by 2030, and to rely exclusively on union labor.

The 1,700-mile pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Alberta's premier, Jason Kenney, said Monday that he will seek legal damages if Biden cancels the permit.