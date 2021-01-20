 Skip to main content
TC Energy says it will suspend work on Keystone XL pipeline
TC Energy says it will suspend work on Keystone XL pipeline

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

This March 11, 2020, photo shows the proposed route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline where it crosses into the United States from Canada in Phillips County, Mont. 

 BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT

Expecting that new President Joe Biden will revoke its permit, TC Energy Corp. on Wednesday announced it will suspend work on the Keystone XL pipeline.

The Canadian energy company said it will review the decision, assess its implications and consider its options. "However, as a result of the expected revocation of the presidential permit, advancement of the project will be suspended."

Neither Biden nor his staff have commented on the pipeline, but it's widely expected that canceling the permit will be among his first executive actions in office.

After reports surfaced that it would be canceled on the first day of Biden’s term, Calgary, Alberta-based TC Energy Corp. announced late Sunday it would spend $1.7 billion on a solar, wind and battery-powered operating system for the pipeline to ensure it is zero-emission by 2030, and to rely exclusively on union labor.

The 1,700-mile pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Amid reports of plans to cancel pipeline, Alberta leader urges Biden to hear case for Keystone XL

Alberta's premier, Jason Kenney, said Monday that he will seek legal damages if Biden cancels the permit.

First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing the fossil fuel emissions that are causing climate change. The Obama administration rejected it, but President Donald Trump revived it and has been a strong supporter. Construction has already started.

For a decade, legal and legislative issues have held up the pipeline in Nebraska, although the state's Supreme Court ruled last year in favor of the route through the state that the Public Service Commission approved.

In Nebraska, Trump will leave behind legacy of change, coarser dialogue
Public speaks out at Nebraska public hearing on Keystone XL pipeline

PHOTOS: THE KEYSTONE XL SAGA

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

