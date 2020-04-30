You are the owner of this article.
Sutton man arrested after human trafficking investigation
Sutton man arrested after human trafficking investigation

The Nebraska State Patrol and Clay County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Sutton man after an investigation into human trafficking and sexual exploitation allegations.

Linus Cloet, 58, was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking of a minor, child abuse, three counts of pandering and two counts of solicitation Thursday morning. He is being held in the Clay County Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or other allegations is encouraged to call the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C office at 308-385-6000.

