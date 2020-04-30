Sutton man arrested after human trafficking investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol and Clay County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Sutton man after an investigation into human trafficking and sexual exploitation allegations.

Linus Cloet, 58, was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking of a minor, child abuse, three counts of pandering and two counts of solicitation Thursday morning. He is being held in the Clay County Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or other allegations is encouraged to call the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C office at 308-385-6000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.