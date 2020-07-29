Suspicious sower sending seeds to Nebraska, other states

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven months after the invasion of the mystery drones, suspicious seeds are surfacing in Nebraska.

The state Agriculture Department announced over the weekend -- and the Norfolk Police Department reported Wednesday -- that Nebraska had joined dozens of other states where residents are opening their mailboxes to unsolicited packages of seeds, apparently sent from China.

First, don't plant them, state agronomist Julie Van Meter.

“There are concerns that the seeds themselves could be state or federal noxious weeds or could carry plant pathogens, insects or diseases that are not known to occur in Nebraska and the U.S.,” she said in a video statement. “We definitely don’t want those pests getting out.”

Beyond that, details are scarce. The senders’ intent isn’t clear, though state and federal agriculture officials suggest the seeds could be part of a so-called brushing scam -- where sellers send unsolicited items to people and post fake customer reviews to spur sales.

Until officials know, they’re urging anyone who receives them to keep them sealed, and to save the package, seeds and mailing label; the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is collecting and testing them to see if they pose a threat.