Suspicious sower sending seeds to Nebraska, other states

Seven months after the invasion of the mystery drones, suspicious seeds are surfacing in Nebraska.
The state Agriculture Department announced over the weekend -- and the Norfolk Police Department reported Wednesday -- that Nebraska had joined dozens of other states where residents are opening their mailboxes to unsolicited packages of seeds, apparently sent from China.
First, don't plant them, state agronomist Julie Van Meter.
“There are concerns that the seeds themselves could be state or federal noxious weeds or could carry plant pathogens, insects or diseases that are not known to occur in Nebraska and the U.S.,” she said in a video statement. “We definitely don’t want those pests getting out.”
Beyond that, details are scarce. The senders’ intent isn’t clear, though state and federal agriculture officials suggest the seeds could be part of a so-called brushing scam -- where sellers send unsolicited items to people and post fake customer reviews to spur sales.
Until officials know, they’re urging anyone who receives them to keep them sealed, and to save the package, seeds and mailing label; the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is collecting and testing them to see if they pose a threat.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture officials would not say Wednesday how many reports they have fielded, when they started hearing about the seeds, or whether the packages were labeled (North Dakotans reported this week getting “banana” seeds).
The Lincoln Police Department hadn’t yet fielded any reports as of Wednesday, though officers in Norfolk said residents there were receiving them.
If you get unsolicited seeds in the mail, the state is asking you to contact the local U.S. Department of Agriculture office at 402-434-2346.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
