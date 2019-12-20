Suspended Beatrice city attorney submits resignation
Suspended Beatrice city attorney submits resignation

BEATRICE -- The Beatrice city attorney resigned this week after being suspended for an undisclosed reason.

Abigail Stark was suspended with pay Dec. 9.

A news release from City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer sent Friday morning said Stark had resigned from her position. City officials have declined to say what led to her being suspended, saying it was a personnel issue.

Stark was hired as the city attorney in April 2018. She began work for the city in September 2017.

She graduated from Beatrice High School in 2006. Tempelmeyer will serve as city attorney until a replacement is found.

Abigail Stark

Abigail Stark, Beatrice city attorney

 Courtesy photo
