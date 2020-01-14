Suspect in grisly Nebraska homicide ruled competent to stand trial

DAKOTA CITY — A Wakefield man accused of killing and dismembering another man has been scheduled to stand trial in May after being found mentally competent.

District Judge Bryan Meismer on Tuesday scheduled Andres Surber's trial for May 26 in Dakota County District Court.

Surber, 28, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the death of Kraig Kubik. Surber is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.

Surber's mental competency has been at issue since his arrest more than three years ago, resulting in his case being placed on hold two separate times while doctors treated him.

District Judge Paul Vaughan first ruled Surber incompetent to stand trial in April 2017. A psychiatrist in October 2018 found that Surber's competency had been restored after months of treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vaughan, who has since resigned, again ruled Surber incompetent to stand trial in May. Surber's mental condition has been complicated at times by his refusal to take his anti-psychotic medications, and two judges have granted doctors permission to administer the medications against Surber's will.