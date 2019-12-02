Suspect in Fremont bank robbery in custody of FBI

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a 64-year-old man Sunday in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fremont two weeks ago.

Anthony Wayne Hall of Fremont was arrested in Missouri on a warrant related to the robbery and is in FBI custody, Fremont Police Detective Brandon Lorenson said.

Hall was chased by Missouri law enforcement in a brief vehicle pursuit before fleeing on foot last Saturday, according to an FBI news release. He was arrested near Savannah, Missouri, the next day.

The investigation will be continued by the FBI Omaha Field Office Great Plains Violent Crime Task Force and Fremont Police Department, the news release said.

A man robbed First State Bank and Trust at 225 N. Main St. of an undisclosed amount of money shortly before 2 p.m. Nov. 21.

The man displayed a weapon during the robbery and fled the scene in a blue four-door car without firing any shots. No customers were inside at the time of the robbery and no employees were injured.

Investigation of the robbery started shortly after with members of the FBI, III CORPS Drug Task Force and Fremont Police Detective Bureau.