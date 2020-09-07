'Surreal' Nebraska State Fair comes to an end

Nebraska State Fair officials on Monday said they were proud of this year's slimmed-down fair.
Monday was the final day of the fair, which because of the coronavirus pandemic focused on youth agriculture events and did not have a carnival or big-time entertainment acts.
Executive Director Bill Ogg told State Fair Board members Monday morning that there were about 3,500 4-H and FFA entries in this year's fair, which was about 80% of what the fair would have in a normal year.
"We budgeted, we planned to celebrate and to recognize Nebraska 4-H and FFA youth," Ogg said during a meeting. "You can go home tonight feeling very proud that you did that. You did it well," he said.
The fair did not provide any official updates on attendance figures for this year's fair, but Ogg said overall attendance and revenue were both about 17% of average in what he called a "surreal" year for the fair.
He said board members could have chosen to not have a fair at all, and he applauded their decision to move forward with the smaller fair.
"I think you did a great service to the people of Nebraska," Ogg said.
Fair officials earlier said having a smaller fair this year was going to cost the organization an extra $200,000 compared with canceling altogether.
Board Chairwoman Beth Smith said that while numbers are important and "everybody cares about the numbers," that wasn't the focus of this year's fair.
"It was all about the kids," she said.
PhotoFiles: State Fair in the 1960s
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!