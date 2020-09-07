'Surreal' Nebraska State Fair comes to an end

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska State Fair officials on Monday said they were proud of this year's slimmed-down fair.

Monday was the final day of the fair, which because of the coronavirus pandemic focused on youth agriculture events and did not have a carnival or big-time entertainment acts.

Executive Director Bill Ogg told State Fair Board members Monday morning that there were about 3,500 4-H and FFA entries in this year's fair, which was about 80% of what the fair would have in a normal year.

"We budgeted, we planned to celebrate and to recognize Nebraska 4-H and FFA youth," Ogg said during a meeting. "You can go home tonight feeling very proud that you did that. You did it well," he said.

The fair did not provide any official updates on attendance figures for this year's fair, but Ogg said overall attendance and revenue were both about 17% of average in what he called a "surreal" year for the fair.

He said board members could have chosen to not have a fair at all, and he applauded their decision to move forward with the smaller fair.

"I think you did a great service to the people of Nebraska," Ogg said.