Supreme Court reverses Lincoln judge's decision on horse race funds lawsuit

It's all about a state statute, which requires licensed horse tracks to deduct a certain amount from wagers to promote horse breeding in Nebraska and be distributed as breeder and stallion awards for live races.

But, unlike other states, Nebraska's law doesn't spell out who should be the custodian of the funds.

For 19 years, the State Racing Commission followed and approved an agreement between the Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association to disburse breeder funds to Fonner Park in Grand Island, State Fair Park in Lincoln and Agricultural Park in Columbus.

But a dispute arose in 2017, when the HBPA advised the breeders association it was suspending the distribution of funds because Fonner Park had failed to contribute its share.

Fonner Park, which for years has staged the vast majority of the state's live races, contended it could be covered by simulcast wagers at other Nebraska tracks. But the HBPA said that went against state statute, which required contributions to come from the individual track.

In its vote, the Racing Commission concluded that the breeders association was the proper entity to hold the funds because "its purposes squarely align" with the goal of collecting the breeder funds.