Subcontractor on Offutt StratCom project files $2M lawsuit

A Maryland subcontractor on the $1.3 billion project to replace the military command center at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue has sued a surety company, seeking nearly $2 million in compensation over a 525-day delay that it says drove up its costs.

Baltimore-based Facility Engineering Services Corporation filed a complaint in U.S. District Court of Nebraska on Friday against Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America and Travelers Indemnity Company, which issued payment bonds to protect those supplying labor and materials on the StratCom project.

Omaha attorney Matthew Rusch said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted KiewitPhelps in 2012 to construct the U.S. Strategic Command's new Command and Control Facility. He said Facility Engineering Services was subcontracted to do the HVAC "integrated automation" work on the project.

"The construction of the project did not proceed as was originally planned and was significantly delayed," he said.

Rusch said the government blamed KiewitPhelps' coordination and scheduling for most of the delays, which led to Facility Engineering Services' work being delayed by nearly a year and a half.