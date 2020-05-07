Subcontractor on Offutt StratCom project files $2M lawsuit

A Maryland subcontractor on the $1.3 billion project to replace the military command center at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue has sued a surety company, seeking nearly $2 million in compensation over a 525-day delay that it says drove up its costs.
Baltimore-based Facility Engineering Services Corporation filed a complaint in U.S. District Court of Nebraska on Friday against Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America and Travelers Indemnity Company, which issued payment bonds to protect those supplying labor and materials on the StratCom project.
Omaha attorney Matthew Rusch said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted KiewitPhelps in 2012 to construct the U.S. Strategic Command's new Command and Control Facility. He said Facility Engineering Services was subcontracted to do the HVAC "integrated automation" work on the project.
Landlords warned that housing-related sexual harassment won't be tolerated, U.S. attorney for Nebraska says
"The construction of the project did not proceed as was originally planned and was significantly delayed," he said.
Rusch said the government blamed KiewitPhelps' coordination and scheduling for most of the delays, which led to Facility Engineering Services' work being delayed by nearly a year and a half.
He said as a result, FESC incurred $1,996,090 in additional costs, which remains due and owed to the company, and that the company is entitled to bring a civil action against the sureties on the bonds for the unpaid amount.
Travelers hasn't yet filed a response to the lawsuit.
In 2017, Congress ordered an audit be done by the Department of Defense Inspector General to examine the reasons behind a 16-month schedule delay and 10% cost increase on the project.
In a report the following May, auditors determined the delays and added costs were because of a "lack of expert involvement in the requirements development, inaccurate cost estimates, design deficiencies, contract modifications, fire, floods, mold and challenges related to the execution of contract modifications."
The 916,000-square-foot headquarters opened last year.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!