Sturgis traffic count higher than 2020 but less than 75th anniversary

STURGIS, S.D. — Traffic counts from the opening three days suggest the 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally may not be a monster in terms of attendance.
Data released Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation show a substantial increase in the number of vehicles entering Sturgis compared with the same period in 2020, but far below the near-gridlock levels of the 75th rally in 2015.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin isn’t quite ready to buy the smaller numbers just yet.
“I still think it’s a big year, and will be one of the biggest,” said Merwin, at a Tuesday briefing in downtown Sturgis.
The Department of Transportation figures show a total of 188,579 vehicles entering Sturgis over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as counted by a number of cable sensors installed along Interstate 90, on off-ramps and other highway entrances.
The three-day total exceeds the number of vehicles counted over the opening weekend in 2020 (160,806), but falls well short of the 236,283 vehicles tallied in 2015, when the overall traffic count was 739,000. In 2020, the overall count was 462,182.
Broken down by day, 55,326 vehicles were counted Friday, up 11% over 2020 but down 13.2% from 2015.
On Saturday, 67,482 vehicles entered Sturgis, up 23.1% from last year and down 18% from 2015.
Sunday saw 65,771 vehicles entering, up 17.1% from the same day in 2020 but down 27.2% from the landmark year of 2015.
“I’d still argue that Friday and Saturday were big,” Merwin said. “The first couple days, we were like ‘Oh, lordy, this is gonna be a ride,’ but it’s kind of slowed down.”
Another indicator of a busy rally is a high number of calls for service, with lower numbers of citations for traffic and other misdemeanor offenses.
The Sheriff’s Office’s tally for the first four days, through 6 p.m. Monday, show 67 more calls for service (399 total) over the same period last year, while citations written have actually dropped from 88 last year to 75 so far this year.
“That’s typically how it goes. When the crowd is up, our (citations) are down, because we can’t turn around and stop a speeder or you can’t get through the crowd to chase after somebody," Merwin said.
“The other thing is our guys are taking other calls and trying to keep everybody safe, so we don’t tie ourselves up with the small stuff,” he said.
“With the bigger rally, we get into being proactive, rather than reactive,” said Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater.
“Because there’s so many people here, we don’t have the time to proactively enforce traffic laws,” VanDewater said.
Sturgis Police issued 207 violations for open containers of alcohol in the initial days of the rally. Sturgis is allowing open containers of beer and wine, but not liquor during the rally in certain areas of downtown. In order for people to drink beer and wine legally, a souvenir cup must be purchased.
“You can’t use cans or red cups. You must use the official souvenir cup purchased from the city and have a wrist band,” VanDewater said.
Only two arrests have been made for the open-container violations, VanDewater said. The rest have been verbal warnings that have been issued to rally participants.
“Most everyone have been very understanding about it, saying they didn’t know what the rules were,” he said. “They will pour out their drinks and then go purchase the souvenir cup. We’ve only has a couple of people who have not been cooperative.”
On Tuesday, the midpoint of the 10-day rally, Merwin said that the overall pace of activity seems to be easing.
“It’ll be interesting for the overall week. Today, it’s pretty lights-out there,” he said. “Crowd-wise, everybody seems to have it figured out.”