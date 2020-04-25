Student sees beauty in fungus: Columbus woman using mold as building material

Ayers also has several mini-projects in the works, such as attempting to grow morel mushrooms. Currently, they cannot be grown commercially, so Ayers has been experimenting by adding hydrogen peroxide to the fungi to see if the fruiting body — which is involved with reproduction — will grow.

The Kearney native is a non-traditional student. She took an eight-year break between high school and college when her father became ill. He eventually died and Ayers decided to continue pursuing a career in science.

“I think he’d be so proud,” Ayers said.

She initially wanted to be a nuclear engineer, then considered bio-engineering before discovering her passion in mycology, the study of fungi.

“I’m hoping to become a great science communicator,” Ayers said.

Gillespie said that Ayers can share scientific ideas in a way that can be easily understood and reach those who may not be knowledgeable in that field of study.

“She has that charisma and passion that can just draw you into it,” Gillespie said.